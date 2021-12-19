State Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-10) chairs a public hearing of Loudoun state legislators Saturday, Jan. 5, 2020. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]
General Assembly Delegation Plans Jan. 8 Pre-Session Hearing

Loudoun County’s delegation to the General Assembly is scheduled to take part in a pre-legislative session hearing on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Constituents wishing to address the delegation are asked to register in advance by emailing legislativehearing@gmail.com. Registration opens on Sunday, Dec. 19 and closes at midnight Wednesday, Jan. 5 at midnight. Speakers must be residents of Loudoun County or represent a business or agency that provides a service to Loudoun County. Speakers will have two minutes.

The session will be held 2-4 p.m. at the Loudoun County Government Center, at 1 Harrison St. in Leesburg. Visitors to the government center are required to wear masks.

The 2022 General Assembly Session begins Wednesday, Jan. 12.

One thought on "General Assembly Delegation Plans Jan. 8 Pre-Session Hearing

  • timsmith
    2021-12-19 at 11:29 am
    I think this hearing is a nice gesture to the public. It’s important to feel connected to our government. Sadly, that’s too often not the case. I can’t believe we’re rapidly approaching the 1st anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. What a year it’s been! Here’s hoping 2022 is much better for all of us. Happy Holidays Loudoun!

