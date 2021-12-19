General Assembly Delegation Plans Jan. 8 Pre-Session Hearing

Loudoun County’s delegation to the General Assembly is scheduled to take part in a pre-legislative session hearing on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Constituents wishing to address the delegation are asked to register in advance by emailing legislativehearing@gmail.com. Registration opens on Sunday, Dec. 19 and closes at midnight Wednesday, Jan. 5 at midnight. Speakers must be residents of Loudoun County or represent a business or agency that provides a service to Loudoun County. Speakers will have two minutes.

The session will be held 2-4 p.m. at the Loudoun County Government Center, at 1 Harrison St. in Leesburg. Visitors to the government center are required to wear masks.

The 2022 General Assembly Session begins Wednesday, Jan. 12.