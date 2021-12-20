Civil Air Patrol Cadets Lead Leesburg Wreath-Laying

On Saturday morning, over 200 people joined more than 50 Civil Air Patrol cadets from the Virginia Wing’s Leesburg Composite Squadron (VA-117) in placing nearly 900 wreaths on the graves of military veterans interned at Leesburg’s Union Cemetery.

“This annual tribute we conduct to remember those who served our nation is just one of the many deeds we perform for our community,” said squadron Commander Major David Thornton. “Rain or shine, our cadets have always shown up in full force, even amidst the current climate, and we are truly glad to have others from Leesburg and the local area help us in recognizing our departed servicemembers.”

Prior to placing wreaths on gravesites, the cadets held a memorial service at the cemetery’s 1908 Chapel. A member of the Civil Air Patrol’s honor guard placed eight additional wreaths, one for each of the nation’s military branches, as well as one honoring Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action.

The Civil Air Patrol’s Wreaths Across America program began in 2006 as an offshoot of the Arlington National Cemetery wreath project, which was started in 1992 with the annual placement of wreaths donated by Worcester Wreath Co.

CAP’s Cadet Program is open to youth aged 12 through 18. Additionally, there are volunteer opportunities for adults, pilots and non-pilots alike. For more information, contact Major David Thornton via email at david.thornton@vawg.cap.gov, or visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com.

Photo by Lt. Col. Scott Nicholson

Photo by Capt. Christopher Freeze