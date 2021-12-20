Community Empowerment Helps Hundreds for Holidays

Charitable nonprofit Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia brought some holiday cheer to hundreds of families this year.

On Friday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 8 at Sterling Park Baptist Church the nonprofit handed out gift cards and toys to around 300 families, with help from a range of partners in the community.

Founder Jackie Phan said the Holiday Assistance Program began seven years ago.

“We just started feeling that we wanted to help families in need in the community that were struggling, or weren’t able to get gifts for their families,” she said. The nonprofit focuses on single mothers, but offers help for anyone who needs it. This year, she said, the need was greater than ever.

But this year, they also had help from partners like Pohanka Auto Group, whose employees donated nearly $30,000 in gift cards to the event. Toys for Tots once again donated toys.

Volunteers gather for a group photo at Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia’s Holiday Assistance Program at Sterling Park Baptist Church Friday, Dec. 7. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Pohanka Honda Chantilly General Manager Jamal Edmonds said they became involved after Community Empowerment Business Development Director Lauren McCreary came in to buy a car.

“She was talking about what they go through with the holidays and giving back, and last year, there’s a little bit of stressful times,” Edmonds said. “And we said, hey, we would love the opportunity to partner with you, make a little bit easier for the community to give back, and just give back a little bit more.”

It was the second year the program has been at Sterling Park Baptist Church. Selected families drove into the lot where volunteers from Pohanka loaded bags of gifts into their vehicles. On top of Pohanka and Toys for Tots, this year the nonprofit also partnered with Joe’s Pizzeria, Jersey Mike’s in Sterling, Miller’s Ale House in Sterling, Sheetz in Dulles, The School of The Joshua Ministries, Amazon, Wegmans in Sterling and Harris Teeter in Sterling.

“Every year we grow, and some other person calls us and wants to partner and work with us,” Phan said.

To learn more about Community Empowerment of Northern Virginia visit CommunityENV.org.