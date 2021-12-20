LCSO: Copper Thieves Caught on Camera

The latest Sheriff’s Office report of copper wire thefts from a construction site came with a twist—the perpetrators were caught on video.

Deputies were called to a Loudoun County Parkway location at 4 a.m. Dec. 15 for a report of a larceny in progress. The caller reported that video showed two men who worked at the site, removing copper wire, and placing it in their vehicles.

A 58-year-old man from Bowie, MD, and a 32-year-old-man from Temple Hills, MD, were arrested on the site. Both were released from the Adult Detention Center on $2,500 unsecured bond pending trial.