Letter: Michael Rivera, Leesburg

Editor: I realize that my words are just my opinion, and nothing will change as a result of this letter. However, I felt compelled to talk about something that I trust others are wondering as well.

In the wake of COVID, mask mandates, vaccine mandates, declining school enrollment, local government corruption, inflation, unemployment, and a host of other things going on our Board of Supervisors undertook a project to rewrite and scrub history for the sake of raising the virtue flag.

Other editorial contributors asked why it was made a priority and also asked how much it will cost to rename roads. Of course, the standard Board of Supervisors and government response is: “we had focus groups, we talked to the citizens, we allowed public input, blah blah blah.” Cost is about $621,000. I know, the budget is compartmentalized, and you can’t really say that money could have been used elsewhere, sure.

History is history. It is ugly, it is sometimes abhorrent, it is riddled with mistakes, it sometimes hurts feelings, but the fact is it happened. We have very dark periods in American history that I am proud to say we overcame and moved on. I have read quotes from Jewish Holocaust survivors that stated despite the horrors inflicted by the Nazis upon Jews they would never want to tear down the historical markers to remind future generationS to never ever again repeat those atrocities. Let that sink in.

Instead of focusing on dividing people along racial lines (or just simple skin color as many are doing) why don’t we instead identify, praise, celebrate and lift all persons of all ethnicities that contributed to building this great United States and the world. Let’s erect monuments for them, let’s teach about those Americans, let’s emulate them, let’s celebrate their contributions to humanity.

Changing names of roads, removing statues, subscribing to racist theories, and rewriting history will never erase it. The great disservice is to future generations that are subject to revisionist history for the sake of political correctness, I hope they are not destined to repeat the mistakes we made and from which we learned.

You can demonize me for saying out loud what many are thinking but that too will not change history, it’ll just make you feel better.

Michael Rivera, Leesburg