Loudoun Deputy Charged with Soliciting Minor Online

An investigation by two law enforcement task forces resulted Friday in the arrest of a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy who faces two felony charges of solicitinga minor online.

Dustin Amos, 33, of Herndon, is an eight-year Sheriff’s Office employee, who has worked at the Adult Detention Center since he was hired in 2013. Agency spokeswoman Michele Bowman said Amos has been placed on administrative leave pending the further investigation and agency procedures.

According to the State Police, the investigation began Dec. 16 when an undercover detective assigned to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force came into contact with Amos online. In his communications, Amos identified himself as a sheriff’s office employee, according the report.

The Minnesota task force reported the case to the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 17. An investigation by Virginia State Police led to Amos being located and taken into custody without incident later that day.

Amos was held without bond, pending a hearing scheduled Tuesday in Loudoun County District Court.