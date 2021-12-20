Loudoun NAACP Hosts State Dem Lawmakers for Pre-Session Meeting

Democratic members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation took part in a pre-session meeting hosted by the Loudoun NAACP on Dec. 8 as they prepare to go back to a changed House of Delegates.

Democrats lost full control of the General Assembly and statewide offices in the 2021 elections, with Republicans picking up the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and a slim House of Delegates majority.

Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas said recently Virginia has made “extraordinary strides for the African American community and underrepresented communities.”

“Almost everything that we asked for last year, you did that and more. And I’m not a person that scares easy, but I am concerned about how we guard the gate,” Thomas said. “… I’m not even talking about passing anything new. How do we guard the gains that we had from last year?”

Some of the lawmakers in attendance pointed out that many of those bills, such as those dealing with criminal justice reform, were passed on a bipartisan basis, meaning some Republicans would have to flip their votes this year to roll them back.

Del. David A. Reid (D-32) said the Republican majority should get some benefit of the doubt from progressives.

“They are saying that they want to govern from the middle, and they want to be able to address things that are important to a broad spectrum of the community,” Reid said. “So that’s what they’re saying publicly, and that’s what some of them are saying privately.”

Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-34) encouraged the Loudoun NAACP to reach out to Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.

“I think it would be important for you to reach out to him now, before all of the changes that they’re anticipating to make are made,” Murphy said. “Certainly, some of them are already being put out there, but I think that he has a more open door than you might expect.”

And Sen. Barbara A. Favola (D-31) pointed out Democrats hang on to a one-seat in the Senate, where incoming Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears will cast tiebreaking votes. And she said the key is that Democrats control Senate committees, which will hear and vote on bills coming from the Republican-led House of Delegates.

“There’s this pretty strong commitment among lawmakers right now, and at least on the Democratic side, that we have no intention of letting progress roll backwards,” Favola said. “We’ve no intention of going backwards. We waited 400 years to get to the place where we are now.”