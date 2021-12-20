Loudoun School Board Adopts Next Year’s Calendar

After receiving overwhelming support for one of two calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year, the School Board last week approved that version.

The calendar was adopted Dec. 14 on an 8-1 vote, with Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) opposed.

Of 3,928 respondents to a survey, including parents, staff, and community members, 72% (2,835) supported the version adopted by the board.

Respondents to the survey who supported the option said that the later start date (Aug. 25) falling on a Thursday was an appealing factor for the choice. Winter break will span from Dec. 19, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. School will be closed during Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Spring Break will be April 3-7, 2023.

There will be eight planning days, three staff development days, and five new teacher work days.

The last day of school will be June 8, 2023.

To view the adopted 2022-2023 calendar, clickhere.

