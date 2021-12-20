O.D. Marcum, 1936-2021

O.D. Marcum, 85, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on September 14, 1936, in Liberty, Kentucky, the son of T.R. Marcum and Mattie (Truitt) Marcum.

As a lifetime resident of Loudoun County, he served his community as a county committeeman for the USDA Farm Service Agency for many years. O.D. and his wife, Helen, along with their children, farmed in Loudoun for 58 years. He was a respected entrepreneur and mentor to many. O.D. was a humble man that loved God and his family fiercely, he will be missed by all.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters: June Jennings, Ruth Hurley, and Fern Hamilton.

Surviving in addition to his wife, is his sister Patsy Gilreath of Saltillo, MS. O.D. leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Helen Anderson Marcum of Lovettsville, VA, and three children; sons, Bo Marcum and his wife, Kim, of Winchester VA, Tim Marcum and his wife, Colleen, of Hedgesville, WV; daughter, Cheryl Laycock, and her husband Bill of Wetumka, OK. O.D. also leaves behind eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.