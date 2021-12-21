American Legion Take Supplies to Tornado Victims

The American Legion Post 293 in Purcellville this weekend sent a trailer of supplies to aid tornado victims in Mayfield, KY.

The mission was pulled together after post members saw the devastation caused by last week’s tornadoes. After securing a large trailer from veteran Walt Sides, post members gathered coats, food and water from their own homes and area businesses, including Wal-Mart and Costco, contributed. Tree of Life Ministries and Toys for Tots also added donations.

The items were delivered to the Mayfield American Legion Post on Monday after a 12-hour trip by Post 293 Commander Bob Snyder and board members Jamie Stephens and Travis DeBruyn.

The American Legion Post 293 is located on 21st St., across from Nichols Hardware. New members are welcome.