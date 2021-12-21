Applications Open for Forward Turn 2022 Grants

Forward Turn, a youth-led charitable grantmaking program of the Community Foundation forLoudounand Northern Fauquier Counties, is accepting applications for its 2022 grant cycle.

The Community Foundation and its Forward Turn Youth Advisors will consider applications that strengthen positive youth lifestyle, create united youth communities, and encourage community youth involvement inLoudounand Fauquier Counties.

Grants range from $500 to $1,500 and are anticipated to be announced by March 18. Grant recipients have one year to spend their grant funds and complete a project once funded.

Last year’s recipients includedLoudounHabitat for Humanity, MEDLIFE NoVA, This Is My Brave, and Children’s Science Center.

“This program is a great way to get youth involved in philanthropy,” stated Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs Nicole Acosta. “It’s such an honor to work with our grantmakers of tomorrow.”

Applications must be submitted electronically through an online grants portal by Feb. 4. Applicants and the youth endorsing their work must be available for an interview with Forward Turn youth grantmakers. Interviews will take place on Feb. 28 and March 14.

To submit an application and learn more about the Forward Turn program, go to communityfoundationlf.org.

Forward Turn is funded by the S. Murray and Mary H.C. Rust Student Philanthropy Project endowment fund of the Community Foundation and offered through a partnership with theLoudounCounty Parks and Recreation Youth Advisory Council.