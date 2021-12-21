Bond Denied in Deputy Solicitation Case

Loudoun County District Court Judge Deborah C. Welsh today denied the request to release on bond the county deputy charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Dustin Amos, 33, of Herndon, was arrested Dec. 17 on two felony changes following an investigation that began when he allegedly corresponded with an undercover detective assigned to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force who was posing online as a 15-year-old girl.

During the Dec. 21 hearing,more details were provided about the case, including that Amos used the Whisper app to communicate with the undercover investigator and did so while on duty at the county jail, where he has worked since joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2013. His attorney, Hunter Whitestone, characterized the communications a “fantasy talk” and asked that he be allowed to return home where his wife would ensure he had no internet access.

Prosecutors opposed his release on bond, noting that, in his communications, Amos described specific sex acts he wanted to the perform with the assumed 15-year-old girl and encouraged her to travel to Virginia to meet with him, noting he would “make it worth her while.” Allegations also were made that a similar chat was held with another individual in which the deputy sent a graphic video of himself.

Judge Welsh denied bond.

A Jan. 27 preliminary hearing is set in the case.

Amos was place on leave pending the investigation.