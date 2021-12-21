Dulles Realtors Install New President, Board

The Dulles Area Association of Realtors installed its 2022 president and Board of Directors on during its annual Holiday Party and Installation event Dec. 9

Rich Blessing was installed as the 59th president of DAAR, which serves more than 1,300 Realtors in Loudoun County.

“I’m honored to be serving as DAAR President this year,” Blessing said during his installation speech. “Every time we see our presidents line up chronologically and pass the gavel down to the incoming president, we are reminded of the history and the legacy of this amazing association.”

Blessing is joined on DAAR’s Executive Committee by President-elect Allan Marteney of Hunt Country Sotheby’s International, Treasurer Chrissie Goodrum of Century 21 Redwood Realty, and Immediate Past President Nancy Pav also of Century 21 Redwood Realty.

The 2022 Board of Directors are Scott Biller of Biller and Associates, Angie Bresnahan of Keller Williams Loudoun Gateway, Meg Burke of RE/MAX Premier, Robert Butcher of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Omni Casey of Weichert, Realtors, Ida Dennis of Century 21 Redwood Realty, Robin Frank of Brown-Carerra Realty, Chelsea Gabriella of Century 21 Redwood Realty, Peter Leonard-Morgan of Hunt Country Sotheby’s, Judy McHenry of Century 21 Redwood Realty, Ray Rees of Coldwell Banker, Lara Rhoades-Ewing of Century 21 Redwood Realty, and Scott Sellers of Compass.

The installation ceremonies were performed by Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary M. Clemens.

Blessing is an agent with Weichert, Realtors, Commercial Division and has been a member of DAAR since 2014.