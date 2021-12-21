Hillsboro Fiber Deployment Rolled Out Quickly

Express Technologies crews are on the ground in Hillsboro, working to extend fiber-optic broadband service to homes and businesses who signed up for the free installation.

The town recently contracted to install fiber in the conduits that were installed during the ReThink 9 project and established a grant program through the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority to get residents connected in through internet service provider KGI Communications.

KGI will be able to provide up to 1 Gbps of service to all residential and commercial clients upon the completion of the project by the end of this year.

“From the start of the design of this project, we were committed to putting the infrastructure in place that would be transformational and serve this 18th-century Town with the very latest 21st-century technology,” Mayor Roger Vance said. “Thanks to our partners Express-Tek and KGI, we’ve achieved—faster than we ever expected—our goal for fiber to the home that will deliver unrivaled high-speed broadband in rural Loudoun County.

OSP Project Manager Keith Ward said the main fiber will serve the 55 residential and commercial properties within the town’s limits. Forty units were completed Dec. 7, with continuity back to the town’s main fiber hub location.

KGI completed the circuit turn up from SEGRA on Dec. 15, enabling them to begin the installs to the Hillsboro customers who want to connect to the new fiber system. Express-Tek expected complete the main line fiber closures to service the rest of the customersby the end of the week.