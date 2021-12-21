Woodgrove Student Served Petition for Social Media Threat

A Woodgrove High School student was served a petition by Juvenile Court Services Monday after sharing a message on social media threatening school safety.

The petition, the juvenile equivalent of a criminal charges, was for use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways.

Last Wednesday, Principal William S. Shipp sent a message to families sharing that the student was identified and that the case was under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Shipp said that the school would have additional security “out of an abundance of caution.” He did not say whether the student had been removed from the student body.

“While our building is safe and secure, as it has been throughout the entire school year, we will continue to operate with a heightened level of security in our building. This is simply a precautionary measure to make the community, our students, and our staff feel safe as we go about our daily routines,” Shipp said.

Division spokesman Wayde Byard would not say whether the student was still in school, citing state privacy laws for juvenile cases. The Sheriff’s Office also would not advise whether the student were still in school, stating that disciplinary action would be handled by the school division.

As rumors circulated about the incident circulated and concerns over school safety have heightened nationwide, parents on social media have called for more transparency from the school division and from the Sheriff’s Office.

Shipp did not respond to a request for comment.