Appeal of Contempt Charge Against Domestic Abuse Victim Remains in Limbo

“You’re giving me a lot to think about,” Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge James P. Fisher told attorneys appealing his controversial decision to criminally charge an alleged domestic victim for conduct he perceived during her court testimony. That was two months ago, and, as of Tuesday, he has yet to issue a ruling on the appeal.

The defendant, Katie Orndoff,was testifying during a Sept. 7 jury trial on allegations that her then-boyfriend punched her in the face twice in July 2020 while she was driving a car on Rt. 15 near Leesburg when Fisher stopped the trial and asked if she was intoxicated. During the questioning by the judge, Orndoff stated that she had consumed marijuana before coming to court that day. Fisher found her in contempt of court and sentenced her to 10 days in jail starting immediately, and he declared a mistrial in the case.

She was released two days later, but on terms that included a $1,000 unsecured bond, entry into a pre-trail supervision program, regular drug and alcohol screenings, that she maintain or seek employment, and the she provide a full panel drug screen prior to her release.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj and Orndoff’s attorney Thomas Plofchanargued Fisher’s actions were unwarranted and unconstitutional, pointing out that other court officers, including the deputies who investigated the case, saw no indication of intoxication and charging the witness was not provided with adequate due process.

While her case has been in limbo since September, Orndoff has been required to undergo a battery of court pre-trial supervision requirements, including regular screenings for drug and alcohol use.

Last week, Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj and Orndoff’s attorney Thomas Plofchan filed a new bond appeal seeking to remove bail requirements they characterize as “punitive” punishment in violation of constitutional and statutory protections. “The conditions are both excessive and unreasonable,” they wrote in the motion.

That motion came five days after the Virginia Court of Appeals gave notice it wouldn’t consider the challenge to Fisher’s action until a final ruling had been entered.

The appeal was unusual in that it was filed on Sept. 9, immediately after Fisher ordered Orndoff’s arrest and wrote in an order that the action was final and would not be reconsidered.

However, Biberaj and Plofchan were eventually granted an Oct. 21 hearing to present arguments and case law claiming that Fisher acted improperly when charging the witness with contempt of court. Three weeks later, on Nov. 15, Fisher entered an order stating he was taking the case under advisement.

That action blocked the state appeal. “I have never had this happen before, so I am not sure if I should send it or wait,” Circuit Court Criminal Case Manager Sandi Shifflet wrote the appeals court clerk in early December about the otherwise routine transfer of the case file to Richmond. In the end, she was told to hold the file as the case was now considered pending.

“The conditions imposed by the Court merely constrain legal behavior and do not meet any measurements of curbing any recognized unreasonable danger,” according to the new bond appeal motion.

“To impose conditions that Ms. Orndoff refrain from use of any legal drugs and/or alcohol, and submit to drug and alcohol screening to determine whether she engaged in behavior that is legal except for the improper order of the Circuit Court, however, only serves as punitive rather than rehabilitative. Neither are these conditions imposed in the interest of public safety; rather they only serve to punish Ms. Orndoff and further violate Ms. Orndoff’s Constitutional and Statutory protections,” the motion states.

Biberaj and Plofchan propose that the release conditions be reduced to a $1,000 unsecured bond and a requirement to not violate any laws.