Charge Dismissed Against Son of Alleged Leesburg Bank Robber

A felony charge against the son of an accused Leesburg bank robber was dismissed Tuesday during a preliminary hearing in Loudoun County District Court.

Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, 24, of Berryville, was charged with being a principal in the second degree to the Nov. 19 robbery at the M&T Bank on East Market Street. The robbery allegedly was committed by his father,Kenneth W. Sencindiver, 65, of Winchester. Investigators said the youngerSencindiver assisted in the robbery by waiting nearby and driving the two away from the scene.

The case gained greater notoriety the following night when they lead police on a pursuit across three counties, ending with their apprehension in Purcellville after an extensive search.

During the Dec. 21 hearing, the younger Sencindiver’s court-appointed attorney, Eric Shamis, successfully argued that his client was unaware of his father’s intention to rob the bank and was not a principal actor in the crime.

Judge Deborah C. Welsh heard testimony from the bank teller and the lead Leesburg Police detective in the case.

According to the testimony, the father and son team came to Leesburg that day with the intent to steal items from unlocked cars in the Leesburg Outlets parking lot. After stopping by the Red Roof Inn to inquire about renting a room, they headed west on East Market Street.

Kenneth W. Sencindiver, right, and Kenneth W. Sencindiver II.

The younger Sencindiver told investigators that it was at that time that his father proposed stealing purses or wallets from tables at the nearby McDonalds. They drove to Parker Court, a location generally behind the McDonalds and the M&T Bank branch office. The elder Sencindiver got out of the car and walked toward McDonalds.

Although it was unclear whether he did go to McDonalds, the elder Sencindiver soon showed up in line at a M&T Bank teller window. He handed the teller a folded note stating it was a robbery and instructing her to give him the money from her top drawer without dye packs. The note said armed people were waiting outside.

Fearing for the safety of bank customers and coworkers, the teller said she complied with the demand, although not completely.

The elder Sencindiver left the bank with about $525 in cash—“we don’t keep a lot of money in our drawers,” the teller noted. By the time he turned the corner to go around the side of the bank, the smoke from the exploding dye pack could be seen through the drive-up teller window.

The younger Sencindiver told investigators that only when he saw his father running to the car with red paint on his hands did he realize what his father had done. They drove away, stopping in downtown Leesburg so his father could jump into the driver seat, heading west on Rt. 7.

While the prosecutor argued the younger Sencindiver played an instrumental part in the crime, Welsh agreed with Shamis that the commonwealth had failed to prove that he had knowledge of his father’s intent to rob the bank and dismissed the charge.

The elder Sencindiver also was in court briefly Tuesday when his preliminary hearing was delayed until Jan. 25. He is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in a felony, as well as charges of possession a weapon and ammunition by a convicted felon resulting from his arrest.

Tuesday’s hearing did not cover the events of the police chase and manhunt that led to their arrest.