COVID Cases Nearing Peak Numbers Leading Into Christmas

COVID-19 cases are nearing their all-time high as cold weather sets in and people make plans to visit family over the holidays.

As of Dec. 21, the Virginia Department of Health was reporting a rolling average of 216 new cases a day in Loudoun, the highest since the beginning of February—and a record single-day spike of 346 new cases, one of the highest of the entire pandemic, although single-day figures are not always strictly accurate as different facilities can differ in when they report new cases. If history is repeated, those case counts will keep climbing—last year, Loudoun hit its peak in new cases in late January.

Hospitalizations and COVID deaths, however, have seen only relatively small increases thanks to widespread vaccination in Loudoun, where 70.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 23% have had a booster shot. That puts Loudoun County among the highest rates of vaccination in the state.

Almost every county and city in Virginia is registering a high level of transmission, including Loudoun with 9.2% of PCR tests coming back positive for the virus.

And while the state has seen an increase in breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people, infections have climbed much more dramatically for unvaccinated people. Over the previous week, unvaccinated people were four times more likely to develop COVID-19. They also account for almost all COVID-19 deaths. Many more people infected by the coronavirus were likely never reported because they had no symptoms or only mild illness.

As both the Delta and Omicron variants of the virus continue to spread, health officials say vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.

“Loudoun County, as well as our whole region, is now at the highest level of COVID-19 transmission,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Getting initial COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters when eligible, along with indoor mask usage and other mitigation steps, will be critical to staying safe during this winter surge.”

County Offers After-School Vaccine Clinics

The Health Department, school division, and Giant Pharmacy have partnered to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at elementary schools for all residents, offering a chance to get vaccinated to people who may not otherwise have access.

Clinics at elementary schools will be open for walk-in appointments from 4 -7 p.m. They will be at Hutchison Farm Elementary School Tuesday, Jan. 11; Sterling Elementary Monday, Jan. 10; Sugarland Elementary Monday, Jan. 10; Leesburg Elementary Monday, Jan. 3; and Sully Elementary Friday, Jan. 7.

Children ages 5 to 17 may receive their first or second dose. People over 16 may receive their first or second dose or their booster. People under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinic will only offer Pfizer vaccines, which can also be used as a booster for those who have already received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The county also is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment at its Dulles Town Center clinic, with registration online at loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.

People aged 16 and up who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago are eligible for a booster. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for people younger than 18. Initial doses remain available to people ages 5 and up, and boosters for people 18 or older who finished their two-dose Moderna or Pfizer series at least six months ago or their single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

To make an appointment online for a COVID-19 vaccine at the county’s Dulles Town Center site, visit loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine.To find vaccines elsewhere, also including flu and other vaccines, visit vaccines.gov.