Motorist Charged with Pointing Gun at Driver

A 40-year-old Round Hill man has been charged with brandishing a firearm and assault following an incident on Rt. 7 Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported that he was in traffic altercation with while driving around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21. In the area of Rt. 7 and East Loudoun Street near Round Hill, the other driver allegedly pulled up beside his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

The suspect was released on a $5,000 secured bond.

