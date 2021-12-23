Generations At Co. 1: Leesburg VFD’s Tradition of Service Continues

In the early 1990s, a couple of teens started out as volunteers at Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company. Now, Jeff Mason and Chris Krueger are running Loudoun’s oldest fire station.

Both men started volunteering at age 16. Nearly 30 years later, Krueger is the company’s chief and Mason is the organization’s president. And for the past three decades, they’ve helped bring together a diverse group of volunteers to continue the company’s tradition of service, friendship and family.

“It’s the camaraderie, the brotherhood, the sisterhood of continuing to work together and build this company and keep it strong,” Mason said.

During a recent pancake breakfast with Santa, Company 1’s station on West Loudoun Street was buzzing as members of the community checked out equipment and schmoozed with Santa while volunteers of all ages served up pancakes, sausage and hash browns.

It was at a similar pancake breakfast in 1993 where Krueger, who had recently moved to Loudoun from Maryland, got hooked.

“I’d always been fascinated by fire trucks even as a kid,” Krueger said. “When I moved [to Loudoun], I came to a breakfast like this, and one of the old-timers sat me down and talked to me for two hours. The next day, I filled out an application.”

Founded in 1803, Engine Company 1’s building has been a fixture in Leesburg’s west end for more than five decades. And longtime volunteers have seen plenty of changes over the years. The company’s 150 volunteers now run close to 4,000 calls each year with support from career Loudoun County Fire and Rescue staff during the day and an all-volunteer staff at night.

As calls have increased and response times have dropped dramatically, the county system has put new training requirements and shift structures in place. When Krueger, Mason and other longtime members started, volunteers used to respond to calls from home.

“Whenever the siren went off, you’d come down to the station,” said Rick Etter, a 38-year LVFC volunteer and former career paramedic in Alexandria.

But as Leesburg’s size and population has grown, volunteers now spend night shifts at the station to cut response times.

Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Kyle Lewis, President Jeff Mason and Chief Chris Krueger at the company’s pancake breakfast at Station 1 on Dec. 18, 2021. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

When Etter first started in the ‘80s, the company had around 40 members and ran 300 to 400 calls a year. The number of calls is now at 10 times that number. Etter said the training structure for volunteers is another big change over the decades, with more stringent requirements in place. New volunteers now start off with firefighter training known as fire school that usually lasts five to six months. Etter said it takes volunteers up to two years to earn “black hat” status, the ability to operate all equipment on an engine.

One of the Leesburg company’s hallmarks is its multigenerational makeup, with numerous parent/child teams and plenty of baton passing within families. Sixteen is now the minimum age to volunteer in Loudoun, and many teen children of longtime volunteers jump in as soon as they hit that mark. Mason’s son, Toby, recently signed on as an LVFC volunteer. Ethan McMurrer, 19, of Leesburg, has been volunteering for the past four years. McMurrer’s father started at LVFC in his teens and is now a career firefighter in Manassas Park. McMurrer is considering a career in firefighting, and volunteering at Company 1 was a natural first step.

“It’s all been in the family. I was around here as a kid pretty much my entire life,” he said. “It’s the enjoyment of getting up at any time in the morning, getting on the trucks and getting out the doors. There’s always an adrenaline rush.”

Ryan Boehret, 26, also started volunteering at 15, inspired by dad Chris, an LVFC volunteer since 1979

“Being a small kid running around the firehouse, watching my dad evolve from a firefighter to a driver … it’s the enjoyment and the desire to help,”Ryan Boehret said.

Chris Krueger’s wife, Sarah, is another second generation LVFC volunteer. Sarah Krueger, who also started volunteering at 16, is now a captain and the first female officer in the company.

“Hearing the stories that my folks told and trying to find my place and be able to help people, wanting to make a difference in the world—and our world is our community”

LVFC has a reputation for welcoming volunteers from all walks of life, and Sarah said one of her goals is to inspire more women and girls to volunteer.

“If you’re willing to do the job and put in the time and you want to make a difference, Leesburg is a great placeto do that,” Sarah Krueger said. “They have opportunities for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female, old or young, small or big, we’ll make it work. If you put the work in, you will be able to do this job.”

That approach was part of the appeal for one company’s newest recruits, Hazel Canenguez, a petite 19-year-old who recently completed the county’s challenging fire school program.

Canenguez was inspired to volunteer after her history teacher showed the 9/11 documentary “102 Minutes That Changed America” during a class at Tuscarora High School.

“Everyone is so supportive,” Canenguez said. “As long as you show that you want to keep on going and push yourself, they’ll always help you out. It’s like a big family.”



To learn more about Leesburg Volunteer Fire Company, go to leesburgfire.org.