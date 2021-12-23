Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery at McDonald’s

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the McDonalds on East Market Street.

According to the report, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Police Department dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery in progress at the restaurant. The caller reported a man was brandishing a firearm at a cashier. The suspect left empty-handed by the time officers arrived. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a black top and blue jeans or sweatpants.Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone who has relevant information and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective J. Mocello at 703-771-4500 or at jmocello@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.