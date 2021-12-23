Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery at McDonald’s
The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the McDonalds on East Market Street.
According to the report, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Police Department dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery in progress at the restaurant. The caller reported a man was brandishing a firearm at a cashier. The suspect left empty-handed by the time officers arrived. A search of the area was unsuccessful.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a black top and blue jeans or sweatpants.Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone who has relevant information and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective J. Mocello at 703-771-4500 or at jmocello@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.
3 thoughts on “Leesburg Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery at McDonald’s”
Crime is really getting out of hand in Loudoun. One can’t even feel safe eating at a McDonald’s. I know this particular crime isn’t in the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office. Still, I’d like to see that office phased out. They’ve had a good run. Now it’s time to give someone else a chance. I’d rather have a police department directly overseen by supervisors. Happy Holidays Loudoun!
There was a knife attack at the McDonald’s in South Riding earlier this year. And now an armed robbery in Leesburg. Does the average McDonald’s have that much cash in their registers? At least they got some good pictures of the guy.
And don’t forget the dynamic father and son duo that hit the M&T Bank next door earlier this month! Leesburg is in the middle of a major crime spree!
I suppose this is more reason to disband the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Perhaps we can rename a few more school mascots and roads to resolve the systematic racism in the system.
Because when I need real money, I knock over a place that sells $0.99 burgers.