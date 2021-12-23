Purcellville Council Picks Service Over Optics

Concerns that newly installed telecommunication antennae atop Purcellville’s Maple Avenue Water Tower are obstructing views of its decorative logos won’t be addressed anytime soon.

The Town Council last week agreed to punt on a suggestion to have logos of the town and its two high schools repainted at more visible locations after learning it could cost $40,000 and require a disruption to the cellular telephone service the array provides.

Town Manager David Mekarski noted that the size and mounting locations of the arrays were selected in large part to provide service to neighborhoods on the south side of town known for their cellular dead zone—a top council priority at the time.

While some members suggested that the phone providers be asked to pick up at least part of the cost of repainting, the council agreed in the end that the effort was not worth disrupting the service. It is anticipated that the logos will be repositioned when the tank’s maintenance schedule required a new coat.