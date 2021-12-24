Ashburn Family Selected for DryHome’s Free Roof Program

Chris Moorhouse and hisfamily are receiving a free roof fromDryHome Roofing and Sidingthis holiday season to replace the 25-year-old original roof on their Ashburn home.

Moorhouse, who has struggled with cancer, was nominated by his wife for DryHome’s 19thannualFree Roof for the Holidays program.

“Allison wanted to do something special for Chris and her family. They have faced a number of hardships related to Chris’ health while trying to raise four children,” said Dryhome CEO Steve Gotschi. “I am happy that we can lessen some of their worries. We wish the Moorhouse family a safe, healthy, and happy holiday under their new roof.”

Throughout November, Sterling-basedDryHomeaccepted nominations from customers and the community to identify a Northern Virginia individual, family, or nonprofit in need. DryHome selected Moorhouse as the recipient based on his needs, the condition of the roof and the heartfelt nomination from his wife.

In her nomination, Allison Moorhouse wrote: “I would like to nominate my husband for the Free Roof for the Holidays giveaway. It has a been quite a challenging life thus far, but he survived, and we are forever grateful. I would love to be able to provide him with a new roof so that it’s one less expense that he needs to worry about. He works so hard for our family and to pay the bills.”

Chris and Allison Moorhouse met in college as members of Virginia Tech’s marching band. After college, they purchased a condo and were married in 2004 and had their first two children in the years following. The Great Recession brought financial difficulties, and by 2010, could no longer afford to keep their condo. After getting back on their feet, they had a third child in 2013, and then became pregnant again in 2015.

It was on their anniversary in 2015 that Chris was rushed to the emergency room after experiencing back pain, where he was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia. He spent a month in the hospital receiving chemotherapy. Two months later, on the day after the birth of their fourth child, Chris fell ill and was hospitalized again, one of several hospitalizations to come during the next year of grueling chemo treatments, which kept him unable to work. After he recovered and finally returned to work, they were able to purchase their current townhouse in 2016.

DryHome Roofing and Siding has been servingNorthern Virginia for over 30 years and is committed to making a difference in the community.The “Free Roof for the Holidays” program enables DryHome to thank its customers and the community by helping those who are struggling to have a safe roof over their heads. Since the program’s inception, the company has donated 20 roofs valued at nearly $200,000 back to the community.