LCSO Investigates Fatal Crash; WFT Safety was Driver

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night on Gum Spring Road.



According to the report, Washington Football Team safety Dashazor Everett, 29, was the driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 23 the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.



The passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, NV, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital where she died. Everett was taken to Reston Hospital Center where he was treated for injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.

The football team released a statement saying: “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.” They continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities.”