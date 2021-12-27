Edith Menzie Cockburn, 1929-2021

Edith Menzie (O’Meally) Cockburn, 95, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Sterling, Virginia.

She was born to the late Solomon Edgerton and Charlotte (Murray) O’Meally on November 5, 1926, in Harewood, St. Catherine, Jamaica, West Indies. Named after her beloved late Aunt Edith Menzie Kerridge (O’Meally) of Panama.

In summer of 1958, she immigrated to Brooklyn, New York City, New York, and married her late husband, Stanley Aloysius Cockburn also a native of Jamaica from Castleton, St. Andrew. They were married for 48 years and settled in St. Albans, Queens, New York, where they raised their three daughters. She was loving and shared her wonderful God-given gifts throughout her life. Edith entered the elderly nursing field as a nursing aide and become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). For almost two decades, she worked and then retired from Windsor Park Nursing Home in Queens Village, New York.

In Jamaica, West Indes, Edith was a member of St. Saviour’s Anglican Church and The Order of the Daughters of the King. She and the family joined the congregation of St. Alban the Martyr Episcopal Church in St. Albans, New York where Edith was an active member of the Sunday School Breakfast Committee for many years.

In 2008, she relocated to Statham, Georgia, and then Sterling, Virginia, with her daughter Tregel. In her new home, she enjoyed making new friends and participating in the daily activities and being an active senior volunteer at the Senior Center at Cascades in Sterling, Virginia to keep her “young”.

Edith loved to sew and crochet! Making lots of clothes and granny-square blankets for her family and friends, including church confirmation, prom, and wedding dresses for her daughters. To many, she was a confidante, sounding board, and a shoulder to cry on. When visitors came to her home from abroad, there was always a warm welcome. Edith will be deeply missed by family and friends near and far. There are many stories and memories, too numerous to recount.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her brothers Lionel, Philip and Durneif O’Meally and sisters, Daisy Davis, Hepzebah (HB) Johnson, Loris Rerrie, and Daphne Collins. Edith is survived by her daughters Diane Jellerette (Troy) of Norwalk, Connecticut, Sharon Tucker (Wayne) of Uniondale, New York and Tregel Amos (Michael) of Sterling, Virginia; Nana Edith’s cherished grandchildren Vaughn Tucker, Monica Tucker, Danielle Jellerette, Taylor Jellerette (Michelle), Alyssa Amos and Michael Amos, Jr.; Her loving sister Evelyn (O’Meally) Wedemier Salmon of Pembrooke Pines, Florida and her dear cousins Alvarene Molland (Murray) of Manhattan, New York and Lloyd O’Meally of Panama. She has left many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister friends, and adopted children who called her Mom Edith. We were all blessed to have had her in our lives.

An informal remembrance gathering will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 10:30 am to 1 pm at 22066 Circle Drive (corner of East Maple Avenue) in Sterling, Virginia 20164. Contact info: 571-313-0018