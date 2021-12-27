Electrical Fire Displaces Sterling Residents

The Fire Marshal’s Office says a faulty electrical receptacle on the carport of a Sterling Park home was the cause of a Sunday morning fire that displaced four residents and their dog.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26, fire-rescue units from Cascades, Kincora, Sterling Park, and Fairfax County were dispatched to a structure fire on North Watford Court. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with fire and smoke showing from the carport area and roof. All occupants had safely evacuated. Firefighters quickly made their way inside the home to extinguish the fire, limiting damage to the carport and one interior room on the first floor.A neighboring home sustained heat damage to the siding and windows.

No injuries were reported. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire damage was estimated at $657,000.

Smoke alarms were present in the home and did sound.Investigators credited working smoke alarms and closing the door to the carport as key factors in keeping the residents safe and limiting the spread of the fire. The county offers free smoke alarms and encourages residents to have a home escape plan with two possible exit routes for each room and a designated meeting place outside. Learn more atloudoun.gov/firemashal.