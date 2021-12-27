Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn
Editor: It appears that our Board of Supervisors is playing games with Loudoun taxpayers again.
Several months ago, we read that the board is projecting a budget shortfall. A short time later, we read that the board is considering raising taxes to offset the shortfall, but may offer “tax breaks” to the data center operators—a cockamamie idea if there ever was one.
Now, we readthat, no, Loudoun doesn’t have a budget shortfall after all. In fact, there is a healthy surplus of tax money on the county year-end balance sheet (“Supervisors Eye $80M Year-End Budget Surplus,” Dec. 23). Not only do we have a surplus, but being the tone-deaf bureaucrats they are, the supervisors have already produced a list of projects they want to fund with that surplus.
While there may be worthwhile taxpayer-funded projects in the board’s latest “pet rock” list, some of the projects listed remain highly questionable. They include the execrable renaming of the Rt. 50 and Rt. 7 project and something called the “Unmet House Needs Strategic Plan.”The board wants to spend $5.4 million for the housing plan, to include a “revolving loan for nonprofit affordable housing developers.” Really? Is the county in the subsidized housing business? (Besides, the word “nonprofit” really means any profits are simply rolled back into business growth.) In any case, it appears the citizens of Loudoun have been left out of deliberations on how best to use the $80 million budget surplus.
As elected stewards of the public trust and county resources, the board must find a way to include citizen input on any surplus.
Evan Parrott, Ashburn
6 thoughts on “Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn”
The County Board is not qualified to run one of those “Little Free Libraries” we find in neighborhoods. If every resident attended 2 or 3 board meetings a year this would become immediately obvious. County residents would be better if we invited the Queen to send a new representative or if we randomly picked 10 names from the phone book.
The sad thing is you will find the same demonstration of incompetence if you attend a public hearing of a committee in Richmond. Those we elect are simply too often completely unsuited to the task.
We need to draft people who don’t want to serve in elected office so they will stop feathering their own nests and wasting tax dollars on all manner of insane whims. Remember this at the next election.
I don’t think there’s anything “execrable” about renaming Route 50 & Route 7. Undoubtedly, many residents & businesses along those roadways will welcome the change. They don’t want to be associated with prominent racists. My nephew lives in Richmond. During Christmas, he was telling me about having to drive on Jeff Davis Highway. Fortunately, next year all portions of Route 1 no longer will bear that name. But it was an awful experience for my nephew & others. Those aren’t the values we wish to impart to the younger generation. Happy New Year Loudoun!
First world problem: Complaining about the name of the road you have to drive on. If this is a real and major problem then I suggest such people have very few problems.
I have lived abroad and I know racism exists everywhere in every culture. I have seen it firsthand.
But, I think I can agree that I wouldn’t want to have an address named after a prominent Democrat racist. It’s a shame Democrats gave roads those names as they pursued segregation and other Jim Crow laws.
I’ll take “things that didn’t happen” for a thousand Alex.
I do hope that your nephew will be able to survive that harrowing experience.
Heaven forbid he face something really tragic like Starbucks running out of his preferred creamer or a late Amazon delivery.
Don’t complain to the internet. VOTE in November 2022! Then promise yourself that you will ALWAYS vote in local elections because you don’t want non-entities to represent you! 🙂