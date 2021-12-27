Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn

Editor: It appears that our Board of Supervisors is playing games with Loudoun taxpayers again.

Several months ago, we read that the board is projecting a budget shortfall. A short time later, we read that the board is considering raising taxes to offset the shortfall, but may offer “tax breaks” to the data center operators—a cockamamie idea if there ever was one.

Now, we readthat, no, Loudoun doesn’t have a budget shortfall after all. In fact, there is a healthy surplus of tax money on the county year-end balance sheet (“Supervisors Eye $80M Year-End Budget Surplus,” Dec. 23). Not only do we have a surplus, but being the tone-deaf bureaucrats they are, the supervisors have already produced a list of projects they want to fund with that surplus.

While there may be worthwhile taxpayer-funded projects in the board’s latest “pet rock” list, some of the projects listed remain highly questionable. They include the execrable renaming of the Rt. 50 and Rt. 7 project and something called the “Unmet House Needs Strategic Plan.”The board wants to spend $5.4 million for the housing plan, to include a “revolving loan for nonprofit affordable housing developers.” Really? Is the county in the subsidized housing business? (Besides, the word “nonprofit” really means any profits are simply rolled back into business growth.) In any case, it appears the citizens of Loudoun have been left out of deliberations on how best to use the $80 million budget surplus.

As elected stewards of the public trust and county resources, the board must find a way to include citizen input on any surplus.

Evan Parrott, Ashburn