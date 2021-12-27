Loudoun Sees Highest-Ever COVID-19 Case Count; Free Testing Program Expanded

Loudoun set a new record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Christmas Eve, as infection rates continue to climb.

The Virginia Health Department logged 605 new cases in Loudoun on Dec. 24. And while single-day counts can be unreliable—different testing facilities may not deliver their numbers to the state at the same time—the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases, a better indicator of infection trends, is also the highest it’s ever been in Loudoun. As of Monday, Dec. 27, the state was reporting an average of 409.4 new Loudoun cases over the previous seven days, well above the previous record, 324 new cases on average over the seven days ending Jan. 29.

However, the picture for serious illness is slightly less grim than last winter’s surge in cases so far. COVID-19 is currently putting on average slightly less than one person a day in the hospital.

County Adds Free Testing Event

Loudoun County will hold two free COVID-19 testing events this week, on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and a new date Thursday, Dec. 30.

According to the county, the addition of the Thursday event is intended to help address recent demand for testing stemming from holiday travel and gatherings, as well as increased interest in testing because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

“If you are returning home from travel over the holiday, gathered with family friends over the holiday, or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, I urge you to get tested,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “We can see breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated, so knowing whether you are positive for COVID-19 will help you know when you need to isolate to avoid spreading the virus to others.”

Both COVID-19 testing events this week will be at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bolen Park is at 43405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg. People seeking to be tested should enter the park from Sycolin Road onto Crosstrail Boulevard.

The free, drive-through testing events are free and open to all with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Registration forms are available to complete before arriving in English and Spanish to speed the process, at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing. Registration forms will also be available onsite.

In addition to the COVID-19 testing events hosted by Loudoun County, there are other testing locations and providers in Loudoun and the region. Visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites webpage to find a testing location.

Vaccines are also now available to everyone age 5 and older, and are available from medical providers, pharmacies, and the county’s Dulles Town Center vaccination clinic. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site or loudoun.gov/covid19vaccinevto sign up for a vaccine at the county’s clinic.

The Health Department, school division, and Giant Pharmacy have also partnered to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at elementary schools for all residents.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19, including the upcoming testing events, can call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 703-737-8300, or send an email anytime to health@loudoun.gov.