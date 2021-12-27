Loudoun Sees Highest-Ever COVID-19 Case Count; Free Testing Program Expanded
Loudoun set a new record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day on Christmas Eve, as infection rates continue to climb.
The Virginia Health Department logged 605 new cases in Loudoun on Dec. 24. And while single-day counts can be unreliable—different testing facilities may not deliver their numbers to the state at the same time—the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases, a better indicator of infection trends, is also the highest it’s ever been in Loudoun. As of Monday, Dec. 27, the state was reporting an average of 409.4 new Loudoun cases over the previous seven days, well above the previous record, 324 new cases on average over the seven days ending Jan. 29.
However, the picture for serious illness is slightly less grim than last winter’s surge in cases so far. COVID-19 is currently putting on average slightly less than one person a day in the hospital.
County Adds Free Testing Event
Loudoun County will hold two free COVID-19 testing events this week, on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and a new date Thursday, Dec. 30.
According to the county, the addition of the Thursday event is intended to help address recent demand for testing stemming from holiday travel and gatherings, as well as increased interest in testing because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.
“If you are returning home from travel over the holiday, gathered with family friends over the holiday, or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, I urge you to get tested,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “We can see breakthrough cases in people who are fully vaccinated, so knowing whether you are positive for COVID-19 will help you know when you need to isolate to avoid spreading the virus to others.”
Both COVID-19 testing events this week will be at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park in Leesburg from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bolen Park is at 43405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg. People seeking to be tested should enter the park from Sycolin Road onto Crosstrail Boulevard.
The free, drive-through testing events are free and open to all with no age or residency requirements and no prescriptions or appointments necessary. A person does not have to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.
Registration forms are available to complete before arriving in English and Spanish to speed the process, at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing. Registration forms will also be available onsite.
In addition to the COVID-19 testing events hosted by Loudoun County, there are other testing locations and providers in Loudoun and the region. Visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 testing sites webpage to find a testing location.
Vaccines are also now available to everyone age 5 and older, and are available from medical providers, pharmacies, and the county’s Dulles Town Center vaccination clinic. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccination site or loudoun.gov/covid19vaccinevto sign up for a vaccine at the county’s clinic.
The Health Department, school division, and Giant Pharmacy have also partnered to offer free walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at elementary schools for all residents.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19, including the upcoming testing events, can call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 703-737-8300, or send an email anytime to health@loudoun.gov.
8 thoughts on “Loudoun Sees Highest-Ever COVID-19 Case Count; Free Testing Program Expanded”
“However, the picture for serious illness is slightly less grim than last winter’s surge in cases so far. COVID-19 is currently putting on average slightly less than one person a day in the hospital.”
Enough with the scare tactics.
Twelve months ago, the running average of new hospitalizations was between four (4) and seven (7) per day in Loudoun County.
For this past month, that very same metric has ranged between ZERO (0.00) and one (1).
It would be more factual if we knew how many of the people are vaccinated versus unvaccinated and how many people people have underlying conditions. Without this information, this story is not credible.
There are no appointments available for testing in NoVa until the week of Jan 4. You know the Loudoun events will be a mob scene, will have massive lines and run out of capacity before everyone gets tested I thought dementia Joe had a plan? It’s an absolute failure. Again.
Omicron is highly transmissible, the last act of a dying virus. In my opinion, it would be better to contract the omicron variant than getting the problematic shot. You will at least have robust immunity with only the side effects of a nasty cold (low-grade fever, aches, headache, fatigue, according to several of my friends who contracted omicron and are doing just fine).
Fear mongering is wrong–misleading. The pandemic is over. Widespread colds do not make a pandemic. It is unfortunate omicron struck at the happiest time of the year to sideline many traditional celebrations.
Side bar: My husband told me when the flu hit DC in the 1950’s, only two children were able to attend his junior high school class. He was one of them. (The school didn’t close.)
How many of these positive cases would never have gotten tested if it wasn’t for the holidays? How many are asymptomatic? I think the holiday rush/panic to get tested has caused the large amount of positive cases and most are asymptomatic. Yes Covid is real, but we need to stop the panic folks.
I got tested at the county site today. It took about 2 1/2 hours and it looked like they had reached capacity some time before I left the site before noon. My family went to an urgent care center yesterday and it took them 3 1/2 hours but they did get the rapid test and knew those results before they left the facility.
I have no symptoms but with the test offered this morning and, knowing my fully vaccinated family members exposed us over the weekend, I figured I’d get tested.
Be safe and remember that you don’t get to choose the variant you are exposed to. My adult child has a moderate case of Covid even though fully vaccinated.
Why isn’t the testing center open 6 days a week all day? We are the richest county in the USA. The Fed spent $5 trillion on covid. It’s not a cost or resource issue. Why is Loudoun Country such a disaster?
Still waiting for the CDC to fully disclose to what extent the MRNA vaccine protects from serious disease while masks still required for those who are fully vaccinated. Do we expect a tiny amount of virus molecules to seriously spread the disease any differently than exhaling spreads bacteria and other maladies? Keep in mind the nucleic acid amplification testing AMPLIFIES the existence of any particle in the nasal cavity even if it is not replicating so what does “infected” really mean? Isn’t is highly conceivable that the virus like a cold or flu virus which will be present forever and if we all test everyday we will have enormous meaningless numbers of “infections”.
Joe didn’t eradicate the virus just as Kamala didn’t fix the border and the fed didn’t fix inflation!
So keep on watching the news, wear a mask when you are alone in your car and when they decide it is over they will tell you! 🙂 Vote in 2022 if you want the madness to stop!