Purcellville Town Hall Closes to Visitors

In response to the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, the Purcellville Town Hall will be closed to visitors through Jan. 14

The municipal center will remain staffed, and employees will be available to assist residents by phone and email during business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. In-person meetings, if required, may be scheduled on a case-by-case basis.

Contact information for the town departments is available atpurcellvilleva.gov.The main phone number for the town office is540-338-7421.

The town staff will continue to follow both the Centers for Disease Control and Loudoun County Health Department guidelines and recommendations to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and make additional changes to operation and service delivery as mitigation efforts require.