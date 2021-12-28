Family’s Life Turned Upside Down by Viral Misleading Image

[Editor’s Note: Charlotte McConnell identifies as non-binary and prefers the pronouns they/their.]

Charlotte McConnell woke early on Nov. 9 to call their husband before the halls of the psych ward they were staying in filled with the bustle of therapy groups, doctors, and patients coming and going. They looked forward to hearing about their two young sons, work, and life beyond the walls of Dominion Hospital.

Group therapy was scheduled for later in the day and could serve as a safety net should his wife need it, so Patrick McConnell figured it was the best possible time to break the news.

McConnell had become an overnight pariah in far-right corners of the internet, for a quote they never said, about a crime their son didn’t commit.

“Mother of Loudoun County Bathroom Rapist Blames Victim: ‘You’re 15, you can reasonably defend yourself,” the headline of one article read. It was posted by “Team Tucker Carlson,” featuring a photo of McConnell, and shared across the internet.

Six months prior, a teen sexually assaulted a schoolmate in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. Distorted accounts of the incident spread nationwide; critics pointed to the assault as a consequence of the wokeness that enveloped Loudoun County and the people elected to run it. Pundits on the national news erroneously reported that the assailant was transgender, allowed in the girls’ bathroom thanks to a controversial policy, which in fact had not yet been implemented.

McConnell had delivered public comments during School Board meetings numerous times over the past several years. A media member snapped a photo of McConnell during a May meeting, donning one of the rainbow masks they’d sewn to raise money for the group Equality Loudoun. McConnell, who had just come out as nonbinary, wore their hair short. The top of a tattoo, representing McConnell’s sons, was visible under a Black Lives Matter tank top.

“Originally, the media was posing this rapist as being nonbinary. I really felt they were trying to connect those dots,” McConnell said.

The photo had been cherrypicked by bloggers and conservative outlets to represent the mother of the teen assailant.

“Of course. And of course it looks like this,” tweeted conservative critic John Cardillo to his quarter of a million followers.

His tweet was retweeted over 4,000 times.

Similar accounts shared the photo and headline as well.

McConnell, battling chronic illness and mental health issues, said the powerlessness they felt not being able to defend their family from the hospital was overwhelming.

“My husband was getting calls from friends across the county. He had to say, ‘yes, that is Charlotte. That’s where we live. But that’s not our story,’” McConnell said. “I was furious.”

McConnell was most upset that people who knew their family had associated the headline with their 10-year-old son.

“My son knows about consent. He knows about his body,” McConnell said, through sobs. “That my son would do such a thing.”

The McConnell family is reeling from the anger and pain caused by the misrepresentation.

“I’m worried that one day I will walk down the street and somebody will say, ‘oh, aren’t you the mother of that rapist?’” McConnell said, adding that they are having their tattoo altered so it isn’t recognizable from the photo. The rainbow pride mask, for now, is retired from McConnell’s wardrobe.

But there is no recourse for using McConnell’s likeness and misidentifying the family. None of the blogs or online sites captioned the photo using McConnell’s name, where otherwise willful misrepresentation might amount to defamation. The implication of the photo, though, is unmistakable to McConnell.

“There needs to be more intention, because there are people behind these pictures. It should say, ‘not pictured above.’ It did not specify my name, but it was obviously me. To the point where people are calling. And to think that for one second about my son…” McConnell trailed off, as words met sobs.

Following the incident, the McConnell family is planning to move out of Virginia. McConnell, who ran in the special election for the 33rdSenate District in 2018, doesn’t want to leave Loudoun.

“I love Virginia. I love Loudoun. I am a queer patriot … but I’m at the point where I’m scared to live here.”

Activist and advocate Charlotte McConnell misrepresented as the mother of a teen who raped a classmate.