Loudoun Testing Site Quickly Reaches Capacity

The free COVID-19 drive-through testing site offered by Loudoun County at Bolen Park reached capacity within an hour of opening this morning, with people waiting in cars for as long as six hours to get swabbed.

One mother of two said she was in line before testing opened at 10 a.m., and finally pulled up to the testing tent at 2:30. She said before driving to the county testing site, she went to the Patient First clinic in Leesburg, where there were 200 people waiting in front of her.

An organizer on site said that at one point, there were 1,000 cars waiting in line. He said that he expected about 2,000 tests to be administered by the day’s end.

The next Loudoun County COVID-19 testing event will be offered at the park Thursday, Dec. 30, staring at 10 a.m.

According to health department data, an average of more than 1,500 Loudoun County COVID-19 PCR tests per day are being processed, the highest test rate of any time during the pandemic.

More information about COVID-19 testing opportunities is online at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.