Loudoun Testing Site Quickly Reaches Capacity
In the wake of record demand for COVID-19 testing, today’s county government-run operation toay at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park reached capacity within its first hour.
The free COVID-19 drive-through testing site offered by Loudoun County at Bolen Park reached capacity within an hour of opening this morning, with people waiting in cars for as long as six hours to get swabbed.
One mother of two said she was in line before testing opened at 10 a.m., and finally pulled up to the testing tent at 2:30. She said before driving to the county testing site, she went to the Patient First clinic in Leesburg, where there were 200 people waiting in front of her.
An organizer on site said that at one point, there were 1,000 cars waiting in line. He said that he expected about 2,000 tests to be administered by the day’s end.
The next Loudoun County COVID-19 testing event will be offered at the park Thursday, Dec. 30, staring at 10 a.m.
According to health department data, an average of more than 1,500 Loudoun County COVID-19 PCR tests per day are being processed, the highest test rate of any time during the pandemic.
More information about COVID-19 testing opportunities is online at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.
5 thoughts on “Loudoun Testing Site Quickly Reaches Capacity”
Several people I know are getting very hyper about testing. It seems to be a widespread concern. I’m trying not to sink into panic mode. Yes, take reasonable precautions. Lead a healthy lifestyle. But we shouldn’t be in constant fear. Happy New Year Loudoun!
I arrived at the center around 9:15. I got tested just before noon. I noticed the county was allowing no one to enter as I was leaving.
There were six testing lanes active while I was there. Obviously, more lanes would have helped speed things up but otherwise, I think it was reasonably well managed. It was better than the last hazardous waste collection event I went to.
Do you realize that it is NOT POSSIBLE to get a covid test in Loudoun County TWO YEARS into the pandemic? Why is that?
Our county has done a horrible job with this project. Just over a week ago, I sat in a line of cars at Claude Moore Farm Park for 5 hours, waiting for my turn at one of the two testing lanes set up at the park. Thousands of gallons of gasoline were wasted as cars idled in the stop & go traffic of the line for 5+ hours. Why weren’t there more testing lanes? Worse yet, why, a week later have I still never received the results of the test. Then they decided to do more testing…surprise another crowd in the midst of a pandemic explosion of cases at a time when people want to safely visit friends and family….no surprise, the county ran out of test kits. Someone or some group of someones should explain why this has been so horribly mishandled. We pay enough taxes in Loudoun to get better service than this!!!
Too little, too late. Come on Health Department, get your act together.