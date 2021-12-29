Leesburg Outlets Stabbing Leads to Murder Charge

A Bristow man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon at Leesburg Premium Outlets outside a children’s store.

According to the Leesburg Police Department , a 911 caller at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 reported that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed outside a store at the mall. The caller said a man ran away, armed with a knife, toward the Sycamore Hill neighborhood behind the outlets.

Officers responded and found the suspect, 34-year-old Corinthian Witcher, near the intersection of Potomac Station Drive NE and Lilac Terrace NE.He was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she is being treated for injuries described as serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

Corinthian Witcher





Witcher has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding.He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for Feb. 1 in Loudoun County District Court.

The police department credited the assistance of witnesses, who provided officers with the suspect’s description and direction of travel in leading to the quick and safe apprehension of an armed suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or at dmoreau@leesburgva.gov, or to remain anonymous contact the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).Information can also texted to 274637 (CRIMES) and begin the message with LPDTIP.