State Supreme Court Approves Redistricting Maps

The Virginia Supreme Court has issued its final and unanimous approval for new state Senate, House of Delegates and Congressional districts.

The new state districts are little changed from the first proposal by the court’s Special Masters, Bernard Grofman and Sean Trende.

See the Supreme Court’s Final Order with links to the new district maps here.

With only relatively small changes, Loudoun can look forward to having its own southeastern state Senate district south of Rt. 7. The mapmakers apparently took into account complaints that the previous version of the map split Brambleton. Another, larger district would include the rest of Loudoun and the northern half of Fauquier County, reaching to Warrenton.

House of Delegates districts are also largely unchanged from their first draft, with four districts entirely contained in eastern Loudoun and a fifth covering western and southern Loudoun and part of Fauquier. The vast majority of the population in both the shared Senate and House districts will live in Loudoun.

The new Congressional map, however, is dramatically changed from the first draft. The first proposal by the special masters would have put Loudoun at the top a district that, instead of covering Northern Virginia, would stretch south to the border of the City of Charlottesville, covering all of Loudoun, seven mostly rural counties to the south and the northern part of Albemarle County. The final version instead includes all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, along with much of Prince William County, a southwestern portion of Fairfax, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

In a memo to the court, Grofman and Trende acknowledged that northern Albemarle County “is not a natural fit with Northern Virginia.” The first draft of the new 10thDistrict was lost to significant changes in central Virginia districts.

“This forced changes in Northern Virginia. Having lost northern Albemarle County, the 10th needed to pick up population. We looked to add northern Prince William County, which kept the I-66 corridor intact,” they stated.

Grofman and Trende wrote that they had read every one of the many comments they received on their proposed maps, and that those comments improved the quality of the final product.

“…[H]earing from residents from all walks of life and from all corners of the Commonwealth gave us a much deeper understanding of the issues involved and brought to our attention things that we had honestly missed,” they wrote. “Not only that, but as the resulting maps should demonstrate, we have paid attention, and have tried to incorporate as many of the suggestions as possible.”

They wrote that their maps were created in some ways “naively”—without consideration for protecting incumbents or artificially maintaining some sort of competitiveness or partisan balance.

They stood by the decision to largely ignore incumbency, and declined to edit their proposals to protect sitting legislators—many of whom now find themselves in drastically changed districts, or sharing a district with another incumbent, or in some cases creating districts where no incumbent currently resides.

“We believe that one reason for employing redistricting commissions […] is to minimize the power of politicians over the drawing of lines, and a frequently voiced objection to partisan line drawing is that it ‘allows politicians to choose their voters, rather than allowing voters to choose the politicians,’” they wrote. “As the Supreme Court of the United States has noted, the history of gerrymandering is a tale of ‘protecting incumbents’ in a manner that effectively ‘enshrines a particular partisan distribution.’”

They also defended criticisms that their maps do not create many competitive districts.

“We believe that doing so would contravene our stated goal of drawing maps without respect to partisanship,” they wrote. “Moreover, we wish to point out that competitive districts are often at odds with maps that do not ‘unduly’ favor one party or the other.”

“We drew maps which did not unduly favor either party. These maps came about as part of a partisan and incumbency blind process based on good government map making,” they wrote.