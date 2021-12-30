Fire Destroys Sterling Garage, Vehicles

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of a Wednesday night fire that destroyed a Sterling Park garage.

According to the report, fire-rescue crews were dispatched at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 to a Williamsburg Road home where a detached garage was fully involved in fire. Units from Sterling Park, Kincora, Cascades, Fairfax County, and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded. In addition to the garage, the fire extended to several vehicles and two boats located on the property. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. The main home was not damaged and there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Fire damages are estimated at $167,000.