Kuhn, Land Trust Announce Protection of 108 Acres near Purcellville

The Land Trust of Virginia has announced a new conservation easement on land on the northwest boundary of the Town of Purcellville, protecting 108 acres with the help of JK Moving founder Chuck Kuhn.

The property fronts Hillsboro Road, Allder School Road and Short Hill Road, with 3,000 feet of frontage on Allder School Road. According to the Land Trust, more than 90% of the property features “Prime Farmland” or “Farmland of Statewide Importance,” designations by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The property includes 15.6 acres of forest cover and one small pond near the southern boundary.

The pond is considered an instance of a “Ponded” wetland, designated as such by the National Wetlands Inventory of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. The property is in the watersheds of Catoctin Creek, the Potomac River, and the Chesapeake Bay.

“Furthering the density of conserved land in western Loudoun County was central to the mission behind our founding in 1992,” stated Land Trust of Virginia Executive Director Sally Price. “We are grateful this easement creates a buffer around Purcellville to help prevent additional development sprawl.”

The Hillsboro Road property is the 216theasement completed by the Land Trust of Virginia. The Land Trust has worked with 216families, conserving a total of25,271 acres in 22 counties in Virginia. For more information about the Land Trust, go to landtrustva.org.

The Kuhn family has preserved thousands of acres of land in Loudoun by putting it under conservation easement. Over the past decade, they said they have placed more than 22,000 acres under conservation easement, both in Loudoun and elsewhere.