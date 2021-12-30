Leesburg Police Dept. Debuts New Badge

The Leesburg Police Department uniform is getting a makeover for the New Year.

The department announced today that it has retired its 25-year-old badge and replaced it with a new, more modern badge. The new custom badge will be worn by officers beginning Jan. 1.

The new badge includes historical elements from the former badge, with the addition of both the U.S. and Virginia flags. Leesburg Town Hall remains in the background. Officers wearing an external vest will wear a similar high-definition embroidered badge patch.

“This new badge combines elements of our proud history, along with a modern and refined design reminiscent of badges used by some of the first professional and progressive police departments,” stated Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown.