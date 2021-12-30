Leesburg Police Dept. Debuts New Badge
The Leesburg Police Department uniform is getting a makeover for the New Year.
The department announced today that it has retired its 25-year-old badge and replaced it with a new, more modern badge. The new custom badge will be worn by officers beginning Jan. 1.
The new badge includes historical elements from the former badge, with the addition of both the U.S. and Virginia flags. Leesburg Town Hall remains in the background. Officers wearing an external vest will wear a similar high-definition embroidered badge patch.
“This new badge combines elements of our proud history, along with a modern and refined design reminiscent of badges used by some of the first professional and progressive police departments,” stated Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown.
4 thoughts on “Leesburg Police Dept. Debuts New Badge”
That’s great! And they had to buy 25% fewer badges because of crazy town policies! That may be the first cost-cutting move of the year for the town. Alas, the badge still retains a reference to a Virginia slave-holding family but evidently the Democrats in charge have deemed that acceptable racial history.
Well done!
Well, that ought to make up for the massive number of vacancies in the LPD.
Everyone can breathe a huge sigh of relief now.
Why? Did someone fund a stack of tax dollars in a desk somewhere?
I’m glad Old Glory is prominently displayed. We mustn’t forget Virginia was directly involved in forming the United States. Virginians helped create our Declaration of Independence, Constitution & Bill of Rights. Our first president was from Virginia. Then, Virginia produced seven additional presidents. Yes, Virginia’s ties to the good ole United States must always be trumpeted. Happy New Year Loudoun!