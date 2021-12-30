Loudoun Schools will Maintain 10-Day Isolation Period
In an email sent to the families of Loudoun County Public Schools students today, Superintendent Scott Ziegler said the school division will stick to its current quarantine protocols when classes resume Monday.
The policy requires people exposed to COVID-19 to isolate for 10 days.
The CDC this week issued new recommendations for a five-day waiting period for those who have been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving without fever for 24 hours.
“Children have far less risk from COVID-19 infection than adults, but there is still risk to some children, especially those with underlying medical conditions. With the uncertainty of long-term effects of infection with COVID-19, the advent of the Delta and Omicron variants and the potential for other variants to arise in the future, it is necessary to have mitigation strategies in place,” Ziegler said in the email.
Ziegler said that after Jan. 17, after the school division would assess the impact of the COVID-19 spread over the holiday break, “if the data remains favorable,” it will likely adopt the new CDC guidelines.
3 thoughts on “Loudoun Schools will Maintain 10-Day Isolation Period”
So, LCPS’s new rallying cry is “Don’t follow the science!”
I think Dr. Ziegler is being prudently cautious. Harpies, please don’t give him flak on this. Let things settle down first. Then, revisit the isolation period. Sounds like a plan. The main thing is for LCPS to avoid distance learning. That’s a bridge too far. Happy New Year Loudoun!
They were for the CDC protocols, until they weren’t.
None of these people; politicians, public health “experts” and specifically, Ziegler, have no idea what they’re doing. They’ve ruined peoples businesses, set our kids back a year plus in education and human socialization, crushed a thriving economy, terrorized the population with incessant proclamations of certain doom and death, and now, they’re just making it up as they go.
Again, we have the worst possible people in charge at the worst possible time.