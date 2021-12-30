Richfield Way, Russell Branch Lane Closures Begin Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, weather permitting, Richfield Way from Russell Branch Parkway to the dead end just south of Route 7, and the eastbound Russell Branch Parkway right lane from just before Waverly Court to the Ashburn North Park and Ride Lot will be closed to allow construction of the Route 7/George Washington Boulevard Overpass project, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced.

Both will stay closed for the remainder of project construction, which is scheduled for completion in mid 2024.

Those needing to reach properties along Richfield Way will have access via Russell Branch Parkway. Those needing to reach Waverly Court, the Ashburn North Park and Ride Lot and properties along eastbound Russell Branch Parkway will continue to have access. At least one lane of Russell Branch Parkway in each direction will remain open at all times, according to the department.

The Route 7/George Washington Boulevard Overpass project will extend George Washington Boulevard from Research Place south to Russell Branch Parkway on a new bridge over Route 7. The quarter-mile George Washington Boulevard extension will be a four-lane road/bridge with a shared-use path along one side and a sidewalk along the other.

Visit the VDOT project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/projects/northernvirginia/rt_7-gw_blvd_overpass.asp for more details.