Ashburn Death Ruled a Homicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have ruled Thursday evening’s death in Ashburn a homicide.

Deputies were called to a Connie Marie Terrace home in the Belmont Trace neighborhood of Ashburn shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the residence. The woman was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

The victim has been identified as57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.