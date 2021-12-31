Death Investigation Underway in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a Connie Marie Terrace home in the Belmont Trace neighborhood in Ashburn.

Deputies were called to the home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 after a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the residence. The woman was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is being conducted in coordination with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Residents in the area can expect a continued law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.

This article will be updated as more information is released.