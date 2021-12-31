Leesburg Man Charged in McDonald’s Attempted Robbery

A Leesburg man has been charged in the Dec. 22 attempted robbery at the McDonalds on Market Street.

According to the report, 54-year-old Joseph Readmond has been charged with two counts of attempted robbery and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.He was arrested Thursday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office and was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, for the Leesburg charges as well as for additional unrelated charges brought by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Leesburg charges stem from an incident Wednesday, Dec. 22 at shortly after 5:30 p.m. The Leesburg Police dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery in progress at McDonald’s, with the caller reporting that the man was brandishing a firearm at a cashier.The suspect had fled empty handed by the time officers arrived. A search of the area was unsuccessful.

Joseph Readmond

The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has relevant information and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective J. Mocello at 703-771-4500 or atjmocello@leesburgva.gov. To remain anonymous call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477), or send a text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.