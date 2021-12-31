Loudoun Supervisors Set January Vote on Plastic Bag Tax

Loudoun County supervisors on Jan. 18 are scheduled to vote on whether to impose a new tax of five cents per single-use plastic bag on shoppers.

The tax would be applied to plastic bags at the point of sale at grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores, and would go into effect on July 1, 2022. Under state law guiding the ordinance, exempted are plastic bags solely used to contain ice cream, meat, fish, poultry, produce, unwrapped bulk food items, or perishable food items to avoid damage or contamination; and plastic bags used to carry dry cleaning or prescription drugs.

The state Department of Taxation would administer, enforce, and collect bag tax revenues for the county.

According to a county staff report, based on the state Department of Taxation’s estimates, a five-cent disposable plastic bag tax in Loudoun could generate between $800,000 and $1 million annually, higher than the staff’s previous estimates. Retailers are permitted to keep some of that. Local revenues could also increase over time as more stores comply with the tax.

State law also required those revenues to be used for environmental cleanup, environmental education programs, mitigation pollution and litter, or providing reusable bags to people using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children Program benefits.

Department of General Services Director Ernie Brown said the department is looking particularly at grants for nonprofits doing cleanups.

“The purpose of the tax is going to be incentivizing not using plastic bags, so if it is to be successful, the revenues will be diminishing,” Brown said at the county board’s public hearing on the proposed ordinance Dec. 15. “So we don’t want to put it into programs that then become dependent on those revenues, because they’re going to be temporary in nature. What we want to do is to augment existing programs in a way that can ebb and flow.”

He also said “there is no question at all” that plastic bags are one of the biggest headaches the county landfill handles, both in its operations and from an environmental perspective.

“They’re one of the most difficult sail patterns that we have, because that’s exactly what they do—the wind catches them and they sail, and we are spending a great deal of time dealing with recovery of that trash. … There’s no way around it, they are a nuisance at best, and a legitimate environmental concern at worst,” he said.

The tax is likely to pass, with a 5-4 majority of supervisors voting during the public hearing to suspend the board’s normal rules of order and rush a vote through that night. However, the board’s rules of order also require a super-majority vote to suspend those rules—which supporters did not have.

The board’s three Republican members and Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) voted against suspending the rules for an immediate vote, with Republicans pointing out it is not the board’s normal practice to suspend the normal rules to vote on controversial items, and Umstattd saying she needed more time to think about the issue.

“People are not yet back to normal. There’s a lot more anger out there, there’s a lot more frustration. I hate the idea of imposing another burden,” Umstattd said. “It may seem like a minor inconvenience to some folks, but it’s yet another thing to remember. I hate to add to the crankiness level at this point.”

The three Republicans have said they will not support the tax when it comes to a vote.

Supervisors Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said rather than outlawing plastic bags, or incentivizing companies to stop using them, the government is placing the burden and cost on individuals. And Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said supply chain issues have driven up the cost of paper bags.

“Who is going to get hurt by this? Well, it probably wouldn’t be the large-scale purchasers like your Walmarts and your Harris Teeters and stuff,” Letourneau said. “It’s going to be the smaller mom-and-pop convenience stores, the ethnic stores—we have a number of Indian grocery stores in my neck of the woods and so on. They’re going to have to start purchasing paper bags at a higher cost.”

But a majority appear set to approve the tax.

“We are the stewards of this county, and what we are trying to do is, we are trying to make sure that our waterways, our streams—Broad Run and other streams and rivers, the Potomac River—that we take care of it, and that we are doing our small part in our county to make sure that we take care of our environment,” said Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run).

Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) described it as a “voluntary tax,” saying people can find paper bags or reusable bags.

“This allows the county to accomplish its goal of helping the environment while still retaining choice for residents who prefer plastic bags, and an ability for people who do not want to pay the tax to easily avoid it,” he said.

Supervisors voted 6-3 to send the tax to a Jan. 18 vote, with Kershner, Letourneau and Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed.