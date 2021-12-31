The Year in Photos: 2021

Walmart Shooting: On Jan. 2, a shootout between loss prevention officers and a larceny suspect at the Dulles Walmart store left a county deputy seriously wounded. The suspect, who prosecutors say was trying to leave the store without paying for merchandise valued at $64, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. After some delays, the suspect, Steven Thodos, is set for a week-long jury trial starting Jan. 31. The injured deputy, Camron Gentry, was hospitalized for a month undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Downtown Fire: Firefighters from across the county were called to downtown Leesburg on Jan. 23 after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Market Street restaurant. Historic District fires come with unusual challenges and high stakes, but crew were able to quickly bring the fire under control and prevent spread to other downtown structures. Investigators blamed the fire on unattended cooking and estimated the damage at $1.2 million. The building’s Yummy Pig and Wild Geese Pub restaurants remained closed throughout the year as construction crews worked to repair the structure.

Jordan Michon drew attention when he called Loudoun School Board members cowards for failing to reopen schools for in-person learning. [LCPS webcast]

School Board Hits National Spotlight: Since the onset of the pandemic, Loudoun County School Board meetings featured a delegation of parents and students pleading to reopen classrooms for in-person learning. The speakers–whose comments often were limited to a minute or less because of the long line waiting a turn at the podium—were frequently tearful, angry, exasperated and bewildered. They begged for less screen time, more socialization and a better approach to helping special needs students. They point to studies and examples around the world providing evidence that schools can be safely open during the pandemic. Typically, they return to the next meeting two weeks later to continue their pleas.

In late January, a video clip of one speech—by Jordan Michon, who said “You are a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children to keep our schools closed”—went viral and put Loudoun’s school board in the national spotlight that would soon envelop school board meetings across the nation.

A Sign of Hope: During the pandemic, many sought ways to mourn those lost and to celebrate those fighting to save lives. Among the most moving tributes was organized by artist Diane Canney, the co-owner of Sunset Hills and 50 West wineries.

The project, launched at the urging of her 95-year-old grandmother, featured quilt panels submitted from contributors around the country and assembled to make eight-foot letters spelling HOPE. The work was displayed at locations around Loudoun, as well as theLincoln Memorial and National Mall in Washington, DC.

Ultimately, Canney plans to sew the panels into a quilt to be donated to the Smithsonian Institution.

Vaccination Begins: As COVID-19 vaccines became more readily available in March, the county government leased out a large vacant space at the Dulles Town Center mall and county’s Medical Reserve Corps and other volunteers got to work putting jabs in arms. By year’s end, more than 80% of Loudoun residents age 12 and older had been fully vaccinated.

Staff at Emerick Elementary School in Purcellville do spot checks of students temperatures before they enter the building for their first day back at school since before the winter break—a new normal of COVID-19 precautions and protocols. (Photo By Douglas Graham)

Hybrid Learning: With a decline in the post-holiday spike, the School Board approved a return to hybrid learning for elementary school students starting Feb. 16, with middle and high school students returning to classrooms March 3, for the first time nearly a year. Only about one-third of Loudoun students opted for the in-person learning program.

In mid-February the county reached the threshold of administering more than 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It also recorded its 200thCOVID-related death.The death toll passed 250 in early March, including the first fatal case of a patient under age 30.

A Big Bridge Lift: The years-long effort to restore the John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge on Featherbed Lane near Lovettsville reached an important milestone in April when the truss structure was lifted off and moved to the side. That well-choreographed maneuver made way for the construction of a new bridge platform unto which the trusses are to be remounted.

It wasn’t the first time the bridge had been moved. Variety Iron Works constructed the bridge in 1889 over Goose Creek on the Leesburg & Alexandria Turnpike, now Rt. 7. It was moved to its current location spanning Catoctin Creek in 1932. The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

Because of its deteriorating condition, the Virginia Department of Transportation instituted weight restrictions across the bridge in 2013 as conversation turned to replacing the structure. A coalition of community leaders—including members of the Catoctin Creek Scenic River Advisory Board, the Piedmont Environmental Council, historians, preservationists, and area residents—organized efforts to retain the historic nature of the bridge.

The $5.6 million project is scheduled for completion in early 2022.

A Helping Hand: On April 30, a massive fire at an apartment building in on Chase Heritage Circle affected 20 apartments and put 56 people out of their homes. On May 17, they got a helping hand from the Washington Football Team’s Jimmy Moreland, personally delivered by NFL Hall of Fame member Darrell Green, at Sterling’s Guilford Elementary School in Sterling, with new household supplies and toys for children.

Serving Up Lunch: In the earliest days of the pandemic, Leesburg attorney Peter Burnett quickly—and radically—scaled up his idea to establish a community food donation/distribution stands around town, enlisting the support of volunteers, donors, and area restaurants to provide free lunches every day from a vacant building he owned on East Market Street. Within the first month, the Ampersand Panty Project provided 10,000 free meals. A year later, in May 2021, the crew celebrated reaching the 100,000-meal mark—along with distributing750,000 diapers, 20,000 pounds of pet food, free flowers, haircuts, hygiene products, and fresh vegetables.As the pandemic impacts waned, the operation scaled back during the summer, but the volunteer group continued to meet community needs with special Thanksgiving and Christmas meal distributions.

Who’s Got Gas? The impacts of an unprecedented ransomware attack hit Loudouners at the gas pumps in early May. The5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system, which runs oil from Houston, TX and Linden, NJ, shut down for several days because of the cyberattack, leaving many East Coast gas stations empty—and long lines at those with some left in the tanks. At the height of the scare, fewer than a dozen Loudoun stations had fuel, and some of those only had diesel available.

Tanner Cross speaks at a rally supporting him at Cornerstone Chapel Friday, June 4. [Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now]

Trans Protections Challenged: Byron “Tanner” Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave in May after telling the School Board that, based on his religious beliefs, he would not comply with draft polices concerning the rights of transgender students.

“I love all my students, but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher, but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa, because it is against my religion, it’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child, and it is sinning against our God.”

He filed a civil lawsuit and was reinstated to his position.

Catch a Meal: The Lower Loudoun Boy’s Football League, Founding Farmers restaurants, the Sterling Youth Foundation and its founder, former NFL player Darrell Jackson, and SVE Firm founder April Taylor gathered for Catch A Meal, a free drive-through meal distribution in Sterling on June 13, 2021, as the pandemic stretched into its second year.

Home for the Summer: Fifth graders at Catoctin Elementary School got a send-off on their way to middle school on the last day of the school year Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Schools continued to see changing guidance from state and federal health officials, and students likewise saw their schooling change throughout the year. By the end of the year, the school district was charting learning losses across the student body as they grappled with both learning and safety.

Violence Erupts at the School Board: After months of increasingly divisive rhetoric reached a tipping point June 22 when a School Board public comment session was abruptly halted, and two audience members were detained by county deputies.

Contentious input sessions have been staples of the School Board’s bi-monthly meetings for more than a year as a vocal group of parents criticized the pandemic school closures. In recent months, those speeches have focused on the school division’s equity initiatives and the proposed adoption of a state-mandated policy concerning the rights of transgender students.

The disturbance prompted new School Board polices that restricted public access to the meeting room and eventually limited participation to county residents.

The Noisy Visitors: For several weeks in early summer, the woods and neighborhoods of Loudoun were invaded by the once-every-17-years horde of Brood X cicadas. Mating calls creating near deafening sounds in some areas during the peak of the emergence. During their brief above-ground existence, the insects fertilized and planted millions of eggs—setting the stage for the next big show in 2038.

Hillsboro Transformed: Fourteen months after construction began, Hillsboro leaders in June celebrated the completion of the Rt. 9 traffic calming project. There were lots of people at the party.

Mayor Roger Vance and Vice Mayor Amy Marasco were joined by county supervisors, representatives of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, VDOT leaders, project contractors, and even a few town residents in formally cutting the ribbon to mark the completion of the project.

After two decades of planning and years of work to secure funding, construction began in March 2020—just days after the arrival of COVID-19 prompted widespread closures. With a creative pivot, the pandemic resulted in an acceleration of the work, which also included rebuilding the town’s water system and laying conduit to accommodate fiber optic cable, as the decrease in traffic allowed for longer road closures.

As part of the celebration, the town planted a time capsule to be opened in June 2121. Inside, the Town Council composed a letter explaining the project and expressing hope the work would continue to yield benefits to those residents of the next century.

Some of the benefits were realized more quickly. Not only did the project result in slower traffic and new sidewalks, residents for the first time in decades are no longer required to boil their drinking water and broadband internet service was made available to every home and business in town.

Ashrita Gandhari competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals in Orlando, FL. (Courtesy Scripps Spelling Bee)

Spelling Ace: In June, Ashrita Gandhari, a 14-year-old Leesburg student, advanced to the championship round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. She finished seventh in the final round of the nation’s 10 best student spellers. Gandhari, a graduate of Stone Hill Middle school, is one of the most dominant spellers in the nation having qualified to compete in the national bee in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

An Embattled School Board: In June, activist group Fight for Schools formally launched its recall effort against members of the School Board during a rally opposing the school divisions equity initiatives, described by the group as Critical Race Theory, a phase that this year became known to parents—and School Board members—across the nation. By year’s end, petitions had been filed in Circuit Court to removes board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Vice Chairwoman Atoosa Reasor (Algonkian) and Beth Barts (Leesburg).

Help for Afghans: With scores of Afghan refugees landing at Dulles Airport following the chaotic collapse of their government following the withdrawal of U.S. force, Loudoun residents rallied to collect and distribute supplies, offer places to stay and provide other emergency assistance.

A Dog’s Day: A.V. Symington Aquatic Center at Ida Lee Park’s 13th annual Dog Swim Saturday, Sept. 11 went off largely as normal, albeit with a closer eye kept on human crowding.

Homes Sold Away: Leesburg Mobile Home Park residents marched through town in September asking the Board of Supervisors and Town Council for help after learning the land under their homes was being sold for development. Later in the year, conceptual plans for an 80-unit townhouse neighborhood were floated, but town leaders struggled to find options that would offer affordable housing to the current residents.

50 Years of Bulldogs: In September, Blue Ridge Middle School, one of the first middle schools in Loudoun and the nation, celebrated its 50th year with a rededication ceremony. The Bulldogs continue their celebrations into next year.

Youngkin Wins: Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin returned to Loudoun County days after his unset victory to celebrate the win athis “ground zero”—the Loudoun County Public Schools Administration Building—with members of the parents’ movement that helped push him over the finish line.

“Before Nov. 2 Terry McAuliffe didn’t think parents mattered. Let me tell you, he knows parents matter today. He knows it. Right here. Ground zero. Loudoun County. We did it,” Youngkin said to a few hundred supporters gathered in the in the parking lot where critics of the School Board have been gathering for nearly two years to protest COVID-19 school closings and progressive equity initiatives.

It Comes But Once a Year: Limited sales of tickets for parking spaces did little to dampen the merrymaking at the annual Christmas in Middleburg celebrations and parade on Dec. 6, 2021.

‘Correction of Injustice’: Loudoun County leaders on Veterans Day celebrated the correction of a century-old injustice with the dedication of a new World War I Memorial plaque that erases the racial segregation of the original.

The memorial, erected on the courthouse grounds in 1922, includes the names of 30 men who died while in military service during the war. The names of the three Black servicemen—Ernest Gilbert, Valentine Johnson and Samuel Thornton—were listed at the bottom of the plaque, separated from the others by lines.With the urging of Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn),the Loudoun County Foreign War Memorials Trust Fund Committee worked with the county’s Department of General Services to push the effort through, including helping with the design and working with theZimmerman Foundries Company in Pennsylvania, which had to purchase special equipment to complete the unusual project.

“There’s probably a lot of people who walked around this World War I monument and never even noticed the distinction on the monument,”Phil Rusciolelli, a retired Army colonel and past commander of VFW Post 1177, during the rededication ceremony.“There were some Loudouners on the World War I plaque who served and died in the Great War and were recognized differently on that plaque merely because of the color of their skin—wrong. This is not an effort to change history, ladies and gentlemen. It is a correction of injustice.”