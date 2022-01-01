Inova Loudoun, StoneSprings Welcome New Year’s Babies

Loudoun’s two major hospital chains had reason to celebrate this morning, with the arrival of their first babies of 2022.

The first birth at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne occurred at 2:36 a.m.—a baby girl. The second birth occurred at 4:39 a.m., with another little girl joining the world. The hospital’s first baby boy of the year arrived at 7:14 a.m., according to hospital spokeswoman Renee Brohard.As an extension of their patient information policy, Inova does not release family information related to births.

StoneSprings Hospital in Aldie welcomed its first baby at 7:28 a.m. No further information was provided as the baby’s family did not wish to participate in a story, according to Suzanne Kelly, director of marketing and communications for the hospital.

During 2021, Inova Loudoun recorded more than 2,700 deliveries, an increase of about 300 births from 2020. Data on StoneSprings’ deliveries in 2021 was not immediately available.