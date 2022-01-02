Running Into 2022

Benn Thomas of Washington, DC, got 2022 off to a fast start, winning the New Day * New Year 10K hosted at House 6 Brewing Co. on a rainy Saturday morning.

Thomas posted a time of 36:53 in the year’s first race. Abby Byambatseren was the fastest female running, crossing the line with a time of 42:10.

In the 5K, Alex Venable of Ashburn completed the course in 15:57, and Michelle VanHorn of Harpers Ferry was the top female finisher at 21:04.

The race is in its fourth year, carrying on a New Year’s Day tradition begun by the Rotary Club of Leesburg that hosted a race at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg for decades. Like that event, the New Day * New Year 5K/10K benefits the Rotary Club of Leesburg’s Perry Winston Memorial Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarship to high school seniors who have been accepted to an accredited college, university, or community college. Each year, two $10,000 scholarships are awarded along with a Pathways scholarship and a Monroe Tech scholarship.

Aside from runners having to get up early on New Year’s Day morning, Saturday’s race provided the extra challenge of running through periodic downpours.

Loudoun’s other New Year’s Day tradition, Lovettsville’s Berserkle in the Squirkle community fun run, was canceled because of the not-fun-to-run-in weather.