Dorothy Viola Richardson Teates, 1931-2021

Dorothy Viola Richardson Teates, 90, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville.

Dorothy was born October 3, 1931, in Victoria Hospital, Miami, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Simon and Mary Elizabeth Richardson, of Miami. Sister to Mary Jane Lathan, John Richarson deceased and Howard Wayne Richardson deceased.

She attended Bridgewater College and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics.

Dorothy was a Home Extension Agent, first in Culpeper and then in Leesburg, where she met and married the love of her life, Cecil Teates.

She married Cecil Edward Teates in 1954 in her hometown of Miami. Cecil and Dorothy built their own home in Leesburg, Virginia. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage before Cecil passed away in 2002.

She was very active in her church, Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Chantilly, Virginia, where she sang in the choir, filled in and played piano, was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Women, planned and executed numerous Christmas programs, planned Vacation Bible School programs and began a Chrismon (Christ monogram) tree program for the church, which continues to this day. She judged various categories for the Loudoun County Fair and other county fairs. She worked with 4-H, helping their members with projects. She was a substitute teacher in Aldie and Arcola, Virginia. Dorothy wrote the “Down The Turnpike” column for the Loudoun Times-Mirror for over 20 years and was also a member of the Waterford Quilters Guild. She was a masterful seamstress and made many wedding dresses, party dresses, jackets, coats, drapes, and clothes for the family.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Lathan of Augusta, Georgia; her three children, Benjamin Teates and his wife, Dawn, of Leesburg, Virginia, Cary Teates and his wife, Nancy, of Orange, Virginia, Melanie Teates Livingston and her husband, Ken, of Berryville, Virginia; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.thewaterproject.org or to https://joycemeyer.org/donate.

There will be a visitation on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 43987 John Mosby Highway, Chantilly, Virginia 20152, at 10 a.m., before the celebration of life service at 11 a.m. A private graveside service will follow. Funeral arrangements are by Colonial Funeral home in Leesburg, Virginia.

Online condolences may be left at www.colonialfuneralhome.com.