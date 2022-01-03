Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: I have come to think of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors as the “Me Too” gang. There is not a single progressive notion that his board doesn’t want to apply to Loudoun County with no thought to any unintended consequences.

Supervisor Briskman leads the way with too many examples to mention. Chair Randall believes we need a Police Department, after all Fairfax has one, and now Supervisor Saines is on board with a tax on plastic bags mainly because Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County are doing so.

Previously, this board was all-in on encouraging/mandating the use of masks and gloves without any plan on mitigating the resulting medically contaminated trash that is still present in our parking lots, paths and neighborhoods. I don’t recall a single effort to educate the public on the proper disposal of any of these items.

Now, they appear to want to ignore the significant health risk posed by the use of reusable grocery bags. Studies have shown these bags can sustain the Covid-19 and flu viruses,spread viruses throughout the store and are highly likely to transfer pathogens to store employees and shoppers, particularly at high contract points like conveyers, food scanners and grocery carts. A safer concept would be the board working to support grocery stores recycling programs. Bins are conveniently provided for the return of plastic bags that are then recycled into hundreds of useful items.

Until its safe enough to finally eliminate the need for masks, this is a proposal that should go nowhere.

Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn