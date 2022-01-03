Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling
Editor: Look out! They’re back! The Democrats on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are back again to bully you into changing your behavior.
These Democrat officials have come up with yet another ludicrous scheme to butt into your personal life, to intrude into your pocketbook, and thus, to bully you into changing your behavior.
This time, in an effort to force you to stop using plastic bags for your shopping convenience, they intend to impose on you a five-cent tax for each plastic bag that you get from a store to carry home your food and household necessities.
Why are they doing this? Why are these buttinskies bullying you, a private citizen who is just sitting there minding your own business, into changing your behavior?
Well, perhaps they believe they are smarter than you are. Perhaps they believe that you are a blissfully ignorant rube who doesn’t know enough to dispose of the plastic bags properly or to re-use the plastic bags for other purposes.Perhaps they believe that you spend much of your day driving on Rt. 7, throwing plastic bags out of your car window while singing country tunes or the National Anthem.Perhaps they believe that you go to the Potomac River every day to throw your plastic bags into the river just to choke the fish.They are, in fact, proud liberals, and perhaps that’s what they actually believe.As radio icon Rush Limbaugh always used to say: “When you don’t behave the way liberals think you should, their effort and their intention to control you compounds.”
Meanwhile, they have offered to you no proof, no data, no objective cost-benefit analysis, to support the imposition of this five-cent plastic bag tax on you.All they have offered to you so far are some propaganda pieces full of liberal platitudes to try to convince you that plastic bags are a tremendous burden on the county landfill.
For example, on Dec. 31, you were targeted by a Loudoun Now story in which the journalist dutifully parroted the Loudoun Director of General Services, who claimed that having these plastic bags in the county landfill is somewhere between “a nuisance at best, and a legitimate environmental concern at worst.” That’s quite a range of possible consequences not backed up with any actual evidence. In fact, if you read that story closely, you may get the impression, like I did, that the county’s landfill employees spend hours each day feverishly trying to snare multiple flocks of plastic bags thatareuncontrollably flying all over the place, and that this supposed problem can only be solved if you change your behavior.
Now, please ask yourself this: Do you remember these Democrat supervisors promising you two years ago that, if you would help to elect them, they will make it a priority of theirs to bully you into changing your behavior?Yeah, neither do I.
Mike Panchura, Sterling
6 thoughts on “Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling”
I don’t think this is a partisan issue. Protecting the environment goes clear back to Richard Nixon, a staunch Republican. He created the Environmental Protection Agency in 1970. Sometimes folks need an extra nudge to do the right thing. I don’t think a 5-cent fee is going to break anyone’s bank. And the good that comes out of it is well worth the effort. Happy New Year Loudoun!
The thought that there are actually people who are so resistant to this common sense bag-fee that they’re going to refuse to carry reusable bags when they go shopping and will be forced to pay for their plastic bags…..
…… makes me smile a little.
Dude, I wish they charged you a buck instead of 5 cents.
It sounds like you have a really close and personally intimate relationship with plastic bags. It’s not something that the rest of us really needed to know about you. But for sure let your plastic bag fetish freak flag fly brother. Get after it.
I certainly don’t agree with the tax,particularly when I haven’t seen any statement of how that money will be used. In addition, there is no doubt this will pass along party lines.
However, the use of Rush as a reference is not the best choice.
Oh please! Give me a break. If anyone in the country is scamming the country it is your GOP anti-Americans. You support the “big lie”, the crushing of voting rights, the anti-vax, anti-max crowd with the likes of DUH-Santis and Kristi No-Mind sputtering their vicious lies. You can rant and rave all you want, but the GOP stripes run long and deep. You only care about power and selfish ambitions. No one believes you at all. Your record of “divert and lie” is record now. Read any newspaper or TV outlet anywhere in the world, and you will see just how the GOP is reported on by non partisan media outlets. There are over 275 countries in the world, and they all have media outlets not poisoned by Trump and the GOP, they report what their American based reporters see and hear. They are not beholding to anyone, any party. You can jump all over the dems in LoCo, but in reality, the GOP has become a party not for Americans, but for themselves. History will not treat the GOP in these days very well.
What a strange hill the letter writer wants to die on.
Pigouvian taxes are very sensible.