Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: Look out! They’re back! The Democrats on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are back again to bully you into changing your behavior.

These Democrat officials have come up with yet another ludicrous scheme to butt into your personal life, to intrude into your pocketbook, and thus, to bully you into changing your behavior.

This time, in an effort to force you to stop using plastic bags for your shopping convenience, they intend to impose on you a five-cent tax for each plastic bag that you get from a store to carry home your food and household necessities.

Why are they doing this? Why are these buttinskies bullying you, a private citizen who is just sitting there minding your own business, into changing your behavior?

Well, perhaps they believe they are smarter than you are. Perhaps they believe that you are a blissfully ignorant rube who doesn’t know enough to dispose of the plastic bags properly or to re-use the plastic bags for other purposes.Perhaps they believe that you spend much of your day driving on Rt. 7, throwing plastic bags out of your car window while singing country tunes or the National Anthem.Perhaps they believe that you go to the Potomac River every day to throw your plastic bags into the river just to choke the fish.They are, in fact, proud liberals, and perhaps that’s what they actually believe.As radio icon Rush Limbaugh always used to say: “When you don’t behave the way liberals think you should, their effort and their intention to control you compounds.”

Meanwhile, they have offered to you no proof, no data, no objective cost-benefit analysis, to support the imposition of this five-cent plastic bag tax on you.All they have offered to you so far are some propaganda pieces full of liberal platitudes to try to convince you that plastic bags are a tremendous burden on the county landfill.

For example, on Dec. 31, you were targeted by a Loudoun Now story in which the journalist dutifully parroted the Loudoun Director of General Services, who claimed that having these plastic bags in the county landfill is somewhere between “a nuisance at best, and a legitimate environmental concern at worst.” That’s quite a range of possible consequences not backed up with any actual evidence. In fact, if you read that story closely, you may get the impression, like I did, that the county’s landfill employees spend hours each day feverishly trying to snare multiple flocks of plastic bags thatareuncontrollably flying all over the place, and that this supposed problem can only be solved if you change your behavior.

Now, please ask yourself this: Do you remember these Democrat supervisors promising you two years ago that, if you would help to elect them, they will make it a priority of theirs to bully you into changing your behavior?Yeah, neither do I.

Mike Panchura, Sterling