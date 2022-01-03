Loudoun Schools, Public Transit Canceled for First Snow Storm of Winter

Loudoun County Public Schools are closed today and bus routes are canceled as the first snowfall of the winter hits Northern Virginia.

The county government is open, but employees are on unscheduled leave. Employees who perform services for 24-hour county operations or other essential services are required to report to work.

The county announced that Commuter Bus Service is canceled, and that Local Fixed Bus Routes and Paratransit bus services are suspended.

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow throughout the region, with a Winter Storm Warning covering south and east portions of the county.

The Town of Leesburg implemented its snow emergency routes, announcing that on-street parking is prohibited on portions of King Street, Loudoun Street, and Market Street.

The National Weather Service said that at times, visibility will be limited to a half mile. Expected accumulation is five to ten inches of snow. The storm warning will remain in effect until 4 p.m.