Mitchell to Lead Loudoun Chamber Board

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has announced Modern Mechanical Founder and CEO Shawn Mitchell will serve as the organization’s 2022 Chair of the Board of Directors.

Mitchell has served on the Chamber’s Board of Directors since 2015. He will officially debut as its chair at the Chamber’s 54th Annual Meeting & Community Leadership Awards on Jan. 21 at the National Conference Center in Lansdowne.

“It is a great honor to serve our community as Board Chair for Loudoun County’s premier business advocacy and networking organization,” Mitchell stated. “With the support of the outstanding leaders on our Board of Directors and a talented team of staff professionals, I look forward to helping our Loudoun Chamber members and our entire community continue to grow and prosper, as we meet the challenges and opportunities that 2022 has to offer.”

Mitchell follows Morven Park CEO Stacey Metcalfe, the first person to serve a two-year term as board chair.

“It was one of the great honors of my professional career to serve our great Loudoun community and our entire membership as Chair of the Board of Directors,” Metcalfe stated. “Having worked alongside Shawn Mitchell throughout our time on the Chamber’s Board, I have every confidence that he will lead this great organization with vision, confidence andcommitment to our members’ success.”

Joining Mitchell on the Chamber Board’s leadership team will be the organization’s new First Vice Chair/Chair-elect 2023 Carol Barbe, President & CEO of Backflow Technology LLC; and Second Vice Chair/Chair-elect 2024 Angela Mitchell, President & CEO of ARM Consulting, LLC.

The Chamber also announced several new members on its Board of Directors. Those include Nicole Acosta, Community Foundation for Loudoun & Northern Fauquier Counties; Doug Camp, Salamander Resort & Spa; Dario Campolattaro, The Hilb Group; Lori Collette, AQS Automotive Quality Solutions; Amber Davison, Equinix; Scott Hamberger, Integrus Holdings; Brad Hoffman, DeLeon & Stang; Chauvon McFadden, Crimson Wealth Strategies; Natasha Magrath, You’ve Got Maids; Susan Mitchell, Guardians of Honor; Todd Pettibon, Toth Financial Advisory Corp.; Mark Rider, Marble Business Solutions; Nathan Vooys, StoneSprings Hospital Center; Joe Won, Ariatek; and Gift Wyatt, CDR Fundraising Group.